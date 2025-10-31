News By Tag
Collaborative Aba Services Named Finalist In The 2025 Stevie® Awards For Women In Business
Women Around the World To Be Recognized at Event in New York
By: Collaborative ABA Services
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the organizations they run – worldwide. Nicknamed Stevie for the Greek word for "crowned," the Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.
The awards will be presented at a gala event in New York City on Monday, November 10, where Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed.
More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 48 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in categories such as Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-run Workplace of the Year, among many others. Collaborative ABA Services was recognized in the Women-Run Company for Social Good category for its compassionate, evidence-based approach to behavioral health care and its commitment to advancing accessibility and inclusion.
Collaborative ABA Services' finalist nomination highlights its dedication to improving the lives of children and families through exceptional behavioral health services and strong community partnerships. "We're incredibly proud to be recognized among so many inspiring women and organizations making a difference,"
Finalists were determined based on the average scores of more than 190 business professionals worldwide, serving across seven judging committees. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements.
Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "Now in its 22nd year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business attracted an exceptional range of nominations. We are continually inspired by how meaningful it is for women to receive a Stevie Award and the lasting impact it can have on their careers and organizations. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's Finalists and look forward to announcing the final award placements on November 10."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/
Entries for the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May.
About Collaborative ABA Services, LLC
Collaborative ABA Services, LLC is an accredited behavioral health practice providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy for children and adolescents ages 2–18 with autism spectrum disorder and related developmental and behavioral needs. Founded by Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Board-Certified Behavior Analyst Alisha Simpson-Watt, the practice integrates ABA therapy with an interdisciplinary approach to support families and children in achieving meaningful growth and independence through collaboration, compassion, and advocacy.
https://collaborativeabaservices.com
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com
Contact
Illumination PR
Elainie Andreopoulos
***@illuminationpr.com
