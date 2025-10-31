 
Bikes For Christ Christmas - 3000 Bike Milestone

Celebrating the holidays and commitment to the community we serve!

Bikes For Christ Hits 3,000 Bike Milestone Going Into Holiday Season
By:
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Nov. 3, 2025 - PRLog -- Bikes For Christ has officially reached its 3,000th bicycle milestone as it rolls into the 2025 holiday season, continuing its mission to change lives one bike at a time. The nonprofit organization is also closing in on serving 200 partner organizations across the Tampa Bay area.

3,000 Bikes and Nearly 200 Organizations Served

Bikes For Christ is the premier provider of transportation to more than 150 organizations throughout Tampa Bay that directly assist clients in need. The ministry's main focus is on veterans working to re-establish themselves, underprivileged children, and individuals seeking a fresh start.

A simple gift of a bicycle can be life-changing — enabling a low-income parent to travel to work, attend parenting classes, or visit a doctor. For children, it can mean a safe way to commute to school, attend tutoring sessions, or reach their first job.

2nd Annual "Bicycles and Holiday Bells" Fundraiser at Belleair Towers

To celebrate the season and support its mission, Bikes For Christ will host its 2nd Annual "Bicycles and Holiday Bells" fundraiser on Saturday, December 6th, from 1 PM to 3 PM at Belleair Towers, 1100 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Clearwater.

The event will feature Photos with Santa, food, drinks, raffles, silent auctions, and a Family Fun Ride on the Pinellas Trail at 2 PM. This festive afternoon will bring joy to the senior residents of Belleair Towers, while all proceeds go directly to Bikes For Christ's ongoing programs.

Bikes for Bailey Elementary

This year marks the seventh year that Bikes For Christ has provided bicycles to underprivileged children at Bailey Elementary School. Since the program's start, the organization has brought joy and opportunity to roughly 150 children during the Christmas season.

100 Bikes for Veterans Each Year

Each year, Bikes For Christ provides approximately 100 bicycles to veterans who are working to rebuild their lives and regain independence.

Recent Honors and Recognition

In 2025, Bikes For Christ was recognized by multiple local chambers of commerce for its continued impact across the Tampa Bay community:
  • Finalist for Nonprofit of the Year with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber

  • Finalist for Medium-Sized Business of the Year with the Central Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce

  • Finalist for Small Nonprofit of the Year with the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce


Help Keep the Wheels Turning — End-of-Year Giving Opportunity

"Every dollar truly makes a difference," said Pat Simmons, Founder and President of Bikes For Christ. "A single donation can help us purchase parts, repair donated bicycles, and deliver hope to someone ready to move forward."

Donations can be made securely online at www.Bikes4Christ.com/donations. All contributions are tax-deductible and directly support local program services.

About Bikes For Christ

Bikes For Christ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 82-2374095) whose mission is to provide bicycles to those in need while sharing the love of Jesus. The organization serves veterans working to re-establish themselves, underprivileged children, and individuals striving for self-sufficiency.

Learn more at www.Bikes4Christ.com

Media Contact:
Pat Simmons, President
📧 Pat@Bikes4Christ.com
📞 (813) 293-7488

