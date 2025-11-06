Now Leasing: VIV in St. Pete – Luxury Apartments in the Heart of the EDGE District

Resort-inspired saltwater pool - Unwind in a heated saltwater pool surrounded by cabanas, lush landscaping, and outdoor dining spaces perfect for weekends in the sun.

Pet-friendly living - Enjoy a private dog park and on-site grooming salon so your four-legged companions feel right at home.

Fitness on your schedule - Stay active in a 24-hour fitness studio with state-of-the- art equipment and dedicated areas for strength, cardio, and yoga.

art equipment and dedicated areas for strength, cardio, and yoga. Elevated social spaces - Relax or entertain in a sky lounge with sweeping bay views, an elegant clubroom with billiards and shuffleboard, and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces throughout the building.

Work-life balance - Achieve focus and flexibility with dedicated co-working areas, private Zoom pods, and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout common spaces.

Effortless living - Experience five-star service with 24-hour concierge support, gated garage parking, and convenient EV charging stations.

VIV St. Pete

viv@bozzutoliving.com

844-955-3978 VIV St. Pete844-955-3978

-- St. Petersburg, FL — A new chapter of design-forward living is unfolding in downtown St. Petersburg, FL with VIV, a 269-unit luxury apartment community set to define the intersection of comfort, creativity, and connection. Developed by Belpointe OZ and designed by MSA Architects, VIV sits at the heart of the vibrant EDGE District—one of St. Pete's most dynamic and walkable neighborhoods."Our goal was to create a building that captures downtown St. Pete's energy yet offers a refined, tranquil living experience,"said Mark DaSilva, Vice President of Belpointe. "VIV's design draws from natural materials, balanced light, and thoughtful textures to create spaces that feel grounded yet elevated."MSA Architects' design for VIV blends clean architectural lines with organic materials and natural tones, creating an environment that feels both sophisticated and welcoming. The community features studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences—some with dens—many offering panoramic views of Tampa Bay and the Skyway Bridge.At street level, VIV activates the neighborhood with 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and introduces Jacob Baum Park, a lush public green space that enhances walkability and fosters community engagement by connecting seamlessly to Central Avenue.Designed to support a lifestyle of balance where work, wellness, and leisure intersect, VIV's amenities include:"Every detail of VIV has been considered to enhance how residents live, connect, and recharge," added Dasilva. "From sunrise coffee overlooking the bay to evenings watching the city lights from the sky lounge, life at VIV flows naturally into the EDGE District's art, dining, and cultural energy."Nestled in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg's EDGE District, VIV offers residents a front-row seat to one of Florida's most dynamic and creative neighborhoods.Enjoy weekend markets, live music, and street festivals just steps from your front door — or take a short walk to Tropicana Field, the St. Pete Pier, or Bayside park. Whether you're exploring Central Avenue's food scene or catching a sunset along Beach Drive, life at VIV keeps you close to the best of St. Pete's coastal urban lifestyle.VIV is now touring and leasing, with strong early interest from professionals, creatives, and relocators eager to experience life in the heart of St. Petersburg's EDGE District. Prospective residents can secure premium apartments with bay and city views ahead of move-ins beginning November 2025.Schedule a private tour or reserve your home today at liveatviv.comVIV is a premier mixed-use development located in the vibrant downtown area of St. Petersburg, Florida. Designed with modern living in mind, VIV will offer an exceptional collection of residential units, state-of-the-art amenities, and retail spaces that bring convenience and community to the doorstep of every resident. Perfectly situated near world-class dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions, VIV offers a lifestyle of comfort, convenience, and connection in one of Florida's most desirable urban environments.Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol "OZ." To date, Belpointe OZ has over 2,500 units in its development pipeline throughout four cities, representing an approximate total project cost of over $1.3 billion.Bozzuto is an experience-focused real estate company distinguished by their innovative developments, dedicated customer service, and top-rated workplace culture. With award-winning expertise in homebuilding, multifamily development, construction, and management, Bozzuto is devoted to delivering extraordinary experiences for those they serve. Since their founding in 1988, Bozzuto has developed, acquired, and built more than 50,000 homes and apartments. Celebrating 36 years of creating a sanctuary for their residents, Bozzuto currently manages over 127,000 apartments and 3.5 million square feet of retail space across the U.S, with 7 million square feet currently under construction. Bozzuto has also been named a top workplace in Washington D.C. by The Washington Post for 10 years in a row.