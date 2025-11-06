News By Tag
Now Leasing: VIV in St. Pete – Luxury Apartments in the Heart of the EDGE District
"Our goal was to create a building that captures downtown St. Pete's energy yet offers a refined, tranquil living experience,"
Thoughtful Design, Timeless Style
MSA Architects' design for VIV blends clean architectural lines with organic materials and natural tones, creating an environment that feels both sophisticated and welcoming. The community features studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences—some with dens—many offering panoramic views of Tampa Bay and the Skyway Bridge.
At street level, VIV activates the neighborhood with 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and introduces Jacob Baum Park, a lush public green space that enhances walkability and fosters community engagement by connecting seamlessly to Central Avenue.
Amenities That Reflect the St. Pete Lifestyle
Designed to support a lifestyle of balance where work, wellness, and leisure intersect, VIV's amenities include:
"Every detail of VIV has been considered to enhance how residents live, connect, and recharge," added Dasilva. "From sunrise coffee overlooking the bay to evenings watching the city lights from the sky lounge, life at VIV flows naturally into the EDGE District's art, dining, and cultural energy."
Live Connected in the Heart of the EDGE District
Nestled in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg's EDGE District, VIV offers residents a front-row seat to one of Florida's most dynamic and creative neighborhoods.
Enjoy weekend markets, live music, and street festivals just steps from your front door — or take a short walk to Tropicana Field, the St. Pete Pier, or Bayside park. Whether you're exploring Central Avenue's food scene or catching a sunset along Beach Drive, life at VIV keeps you close to the best of St. Pete's coastal urban lifestyle.
Now Leasing
VIV is now touring and leasing, with strong early interest from professionals, creatives, and relocators eager to experience life in the heart of St. Petersburg's EDGE District. Prospective residents can secure premium apartments with bay and city views ahead of move-ins beginning November 2025.
Schedule a private tour or reserve your home today at liveatviv.com
About VIV
VIV is a premier mixed-use development located in the vibrant downtown area of St. Petersburg, Florida. Designed with modern living in mind, VIV will offer an exceptional collection of residential units, state-of-the-
About Belpointe OZ
Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol "OZ." To date, Belpointe OZ has over 2,500 units in its development pipeline throughout four cities, representing an approximate total project cost of over $1.3 billion.
About Bozzuto
Bozzuto is an experience-focused real estate company distinguished by their innovative developments, dedicated customer service, and top-rated workplace culture. With award-winning expertise in homebuilding, multifamily development, construction, and management, Bozzuto is devoted to delivering extraordinary experiences for those they serve. Since their founding in 1988, Bozzuto has developed, acquired, and built more than 50,000 homes and apartments. Celebrating 36 years of creating a sanctuary for their residents, Bozzuto currently manages over 127,000 apartments and 3.5 million square feet of retail space across the U.S, with 7 million square feet currently under construction. Bozzuto has also been named a top workplace in Washington D.C. by The Washington Post for 10 years in a row.
