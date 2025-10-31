California Music Hall of Fame 2025 Induction Ceremony at Warner Bros. Studios November 15th

Evelyn "Champagne" King, Grammy Winner David Longoria, Freda Payne among Inductees

-- The California Music Hall of Fame proudly announces its Annual Induction Ceremony, taking place at the world-famous Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, at 7:00 PM.Originally founded and celebrated in Temecula, California, this prestigious annual event has become one of the most anticipated celebrations of musical excellence and heritage. This year, it arrives in Hollywood's backyard, bringing together legendary performers, contemporary hitmakers, and industry icons for an unforgettable evening of live performances, tributes, and honors.Confirmed Inductees Attending Include:Celebrating Musical LegendsThis year's inductees reflect a dazzling spectrum of talent that has defined and influenced generations. Evelyn "Champagne" King rose to fame as one of the defining voices of late '70s and '80s R&B, blending powerful vocals with irresistible grooves that continue to inspire new artists today. David Longoria, a GRAMMY® Award-winning trumpeter and composer, is known for his genre-defying artistry that bridges jazz, pop, and Latin influences with cinematic flair. Freda Payne, whose classic hit "Band of Gold" remains a soulful anthem, has captivated audiences for decades with her elegance and emotional depth. Completing this remarkable group, Eloise Laws brings her own legacy of excellence as a member of the storied Laws family, celebrated for her sophisticated blend of jazz, R&B, and soul.Reflecting on his upcoming induction, David Longoria shared, "I am honored to be inducted this year as I've participated in the past as a presenter and many past and present inductees have joined in singing with me on my song of unity 'We Are One.'"Inductee Freda Payne says, "I am beyond thrilled to have been chosen to be inducted to the California Hall Of Fame!"With live performances, heartfelt tributes, and historic reunions, the 2025 California Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime night celebrating the artists who have shaped California's, and the world's musical legacy.Limited seating is available. Tickets now on sale (323) 381-0832.The California Music Hall of Fame honors the artists, musicians, and visionaries who have contributed significantly to the state's rich and diverse musical heritage. Each year, the organization recognizes those whose talent and influence have elevated California's place in the global music landscape.