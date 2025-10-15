The Wait Is Almost Over: Jason&Kerri Kramer to Launch Blue Ridge Mountains Real Estate in Asheville

After delays from Hurricane Helen, Jason and Kerri Kramer are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Blue Ridge Mountains Real Estate, LLC — a full-service brokerage bringing trusted experience and integrity to Western North Carolina.

Jason and Kerri Kramer

-- After a long delay caused by Hurricane Helen, Jason and Kerri Kramer are thrilled to announce that their new brokerage, Blue Ridge Mountains Real Estate, LLC, is nearly ready to open in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina.The firm will proudly serve Western North Carolina (WNC) — from Asheville to the surrounding mountain communities — delivering the same high level of professionalism, integrity, and results that clients have come to expect from Kramer Real Estate, Jason's highly successful A-rated BBB brokerage based in Fort Worth, Texas.With more than 25 years of combined experience in real estate, mortgage lending, and investment, Jason and Kerri bring a proven record of trust, results, and client satisfaction to their newest venture. Their goal is to combine deep industry expertise with a genuine love for the Blue Ridge Mountains — helping locals and newcomers alike find their place in one of the most scenic and sought-after regions in the Southeast.A Legacy of Experience Meets Mountain Roots"Blue Ridge Mountains Real Estate has been a dream in the making for years," said Jason Kramer, Founder and Broker. "We've spent decades helping families in Texas buy and sell homes with confidence. Now, we're excited to bring that same level of care and professionalism to Western North Carolina."Kerri Kramer, Co-Founder and Asheville native, added: "This is more than just business for us — it's coming home. I grew up here, and I've always carried these mountains in my heart. Jason and I have invested here for years, and we're so excited to finally make our permanent move back and help others do the same."Building on a Trusted ReputationJason Kramer's Texas-based firm, Kramer Real Estate, has earned widespread recognition for its client-first service model and consistent five-star reviews. The brokerage holds an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and is known for blending advanced market knowledge with personal attention. That same standard of excellence will guide every transaction at Blue Ridge Mountains Real Estate, LLC.From residential home sales and mountain retreats to land and investment properties, the firm's mission is to make real estate in Western North Carolina both accessible and enjoyable for every client.Opening Soon in AshevilleThe new brokerage is expected to open its doors in late 2025, with services covering Asheville, Hendersonville, Waynesville, Black Mountain, Weaverville, and surrounding communities.Stay tuned for the official opening announcement and ribbon-cutting event.Bringing experience, integrity, and a little Texas drive to the mountains of North Carolina.About Blue Ridge Mountains Real Estate, LLCBlue Ridge Mountains Real Estate, LLC is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Asheville, North Carolina, specializing in residential, luxury, and investment properties throughout Western North Carolina. Founded by Jason and Kerri Kramer, the firm combines more than 25 years of real estate and mortgage expertise with a lifelong love for the Blue Ridge Mountains. The brokerage is built on integrity, transparency, and a commitment to exceptional client care.