Epic Pictures' DREAD Label Sets Release Date for True-Crime Horror Film Dorothea
By: Projection PR
DOROTHEA is part of Dread's inaugural slate of biographical true-crime horror films, following ED KEMPER with RICHARD RAMIREZ set to release next. DOROTHEA was written and directed by Chad Ferrin (Pig Killer, H.P. Lovecraft's the Old Ones, Ed Kemper).
"After the world premiere at the Valley Film Festival, I am confident DOROTHEA will be a success" says writer/director Chad Ferrin. "The audience loved it, there was such great energy from the first frame to the last pulsating through the crowd, I've never had a more positive screening in my career. And with the amazing job Dread did with the release of ED KEMPER, I know DOROTHEA is in the best possible hands."
The official synopsis for the film reads: DOROTHEA is a chilling true crime horror that unearths the monstrous secrets of Dorothea Puente, a soft-spoken grandmother who drugged, murdered, and buried her elderly and disabled tenants beneath her garden. Behind her warm smile lurked a predator who used kindness as bait and survival as justification. As the story peels back layers of trauma, deception, and calculated cruelty, it reveals a harrowing portrait of a woman shaped by abuse and driven by greed. Dorothea forces audiences to confront the terrifying truth that real evil often hides in plain sight.
"DOROTHEA is the second in our series of unflinching true crime films that explore the darkest corners of human nature," said Patrick Ewald, Executive Producer and CEO of Dread. "Director Chad Ferrin masterfully transports audiences to the era in which these horrifying events took place, capturing both the atmosphere and psychology of the time with a truly singular vision." Ewald adds, "Our next film with Chad, centered on Richard Ramirez, the Night Stalker, will push this series even further, diving deeper into the terror and truth behind one of history's most infamous killers."
DOROTHEA stars Susan Priver (Ed Kemper, Night Caller) Lew Temple (The Walking Dead, Rango), Brinke Stevens (House on Haunted Hill, The Devil's Disciples), Ginger Lynn (The Devil's Rejects), Brenda James (Slither, Stargate: Atlantis), Cassandra Gava (Conan the Barbarian), Cyril O'Reilly (Porky's, Murder, She Wrote), Ezra Buzzington (The Artist, Ed Gein), Robert Miano (Fast & Furious, Minx), Brandon Kirk (Ed Kemper, Scalper) and William Salyers (Mass Effect 3, Batman: Arkham Shadow).
