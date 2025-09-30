Announcing the 2nd Annual Día De Los Muertos in Las Cruces: Arte, Música y Cultura

LAS CRUCES, N.M.
Día De Los Muertos in Las Cruces
- Sept. 30, 2025
-- Powerhouse Diva, LLC Events is honored to announce the return of its 2nd Annual Día De Los Muertos in Las Cruces: Arte, Música y Cultura
, a free community festival celebrating the Day of the Dead tradition. This year's event takes place Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 7–11 PM at Amador LIVE
, in partnership and with the support of the City of Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the amplified media sponsorship of Hutton Broadcasting. This free community event requires registration at https://lascrucesdiadelosmuertos.com.
Taking place at a new, centrally located venue and with expanded community partnerships, this year's celebration will once again unite families, artists, and culture bearers in an evening of remembrance, art, and music.
"I'm excited to bring back our Día De Los Muertos in Las Cruces: Arte, Música y Cultura
—a vibrant evening that honors tradition while engaging younger generations through music, art, and community connection,"
said Maria Lupe, Founder of Powerhouse Diva LLC Events and Event Producer of Día De Los Muertos in Las Cruces: Arte, Música y Cultura.
"Last year's event surpassed every expectation. We set an RSVP goal and met it. Then, we raised the RSVP goal and then met the new goal again within hours! Plus, our Mercado vendor spots sold out in just days, proving how excited Las Cruces was to embrace this event. With the support of the City of Las Cruces and the Las Cruces Hispanic Chamber of Commerce this year, we're thrilled to bring an even more powerful evening of community."Economic Impact for Las Cruces
More than a cultural celebration, this event is a catalyst for local economic growth. It supports vendors through the Mercadito marketplace, invests in artists with cash prizes for its juried art contest, and funds community organizations through the ofrenda
building competition, where the winning group receives a donation. By ensuring that artists and performers are financially compensated, the festival uplifts Las Cruces' creative economy while strengthening community pride.A Celebration of Life and Culture
The 2nd Annual Día De Los Muertos in Las Cruces: Arte, Música y Cultura
offers attendees a free, immersive evening experience from 7–11 p.m. Uniquely scheduled in the later evening, the festival was intentionally designed to complement other local Día de los Muertos celebrations taking place in the Greater Doña Ana County. This thoughtful timing allows families to fully enjoy traditions taking place earlier across the greater community area without having to choose between events, making the night a true extension of the county's cultural festivities.Event Highlights
Our Valued Sponsors and Partners
- Juried Art Exhibit: Presented by Nusenda Credit Union, this year's exhibit showcases the talent of local and regional artists, with cash prizes awarded to the top entries. The juried portion is led by acclaimed local woodcut print artist, Gustavo Muñiz, bringing expertise and cultural depth to the selection process.
- Musical Performances & Main Stage: A centerpiece of the event with traditional and contemporary performances featuring Mariachi Aguilas de Las Cruces and Mariachi Alma de Las Cruces (students from Alma 'd Arte Charter High School). A special performance by Preshispanic Dance Group
- Community Organization Altars (Ofrendas) Contest: Local organizations will create meaningful and creative expressions of remembrance through altars that honor loved ones. Attendees can participate by casting their vote online for their favorite altar, with the winning organization receiving a cash donation prize.
- Silent Auction: Guests are invited to bid on a curated selection of art and cultural treasures created by talented local artisans. Proceeds support the event and help uplift the creative community of Las Cruces..
- Community Ofrenda: Sponsored by Hutton Broadcasting, our Community Ofrenda invites attendees to take part in an interactive tradition of remembrance. Guests will be able to write a heartfelt "Recuerdo" card in honor of their loved ones and place it within the altar, joining together in a powerful display of community memory and connection.
- Calavera Face Jewel Decorating: Sponsored by DNExpress, this vibrant space will offer direct engagement with attendees through the iconic Catrina tradition. Guests are invited to adorn themselves with complimentary Catrina face sticker jewels, adding a touch of sparkle and celebration while honoring the cultural symbolism of La Catrina.
- Vendors Mercadito: Supported by the Las Cruces Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, our vibrant marketplace features artisans, cultural makers, and small business owners who bring the spirit of Día de los Muertos to life through their unique creations.
- Complimentary Pan Dulce & Café de Olla: Guests are invited to savor traditional Mexican sweet bread and spiced coffee, offered free of charge while supplies last—a warm and flavorful way to celebrate community and tradition.
- Voces Que Viven | Voices That Live On: Presented by Jade Cintrón Báez, MS, Founder of ¡Looking Bilingüe! Guests are invited into a private space to record a short, 30-second story in honor of a loved one who has passed. With permission, these heartfelt memories will be shared—without names—either during the event or on social media, allowing the community to collectively celebrate and keep these voices alive.
Join Us!
- Presenting Sponsors: Powerhouse Diva, LLC Events, Gustavo Muñiz Woodcuts, and Aligned Amplification Mindful Marketing Agency.
- Juried Art Exhibit Presenting Sponsor: Nusenda Credit Union proudly serves as the Presenting Sponsor of our Juried Art Exhibit, supporting local artists and celebrating the creativity and cultural traditions that make our Día de los Muertos celebration so special.
- Presenting Media Sponsor: Hutton Broadcasting underscores its commitment to cultural and community involvement by supporting the Community Ofrenda, where attendees honor loved ones with "Recuerdo" cards. Hutton Broadcasting will amplify this cultural celebration and strengthen community connection.
- Catrina Sponsor: DNExpress plays a key role in strengthening cross-border identity and access to opportunity by providing trusted, in-person guidance on dual U.S.- Mexico citizenship.
- Comunidad Sponsor: La Clinica de Familia celebrates family, vitality, and community well-being—honoring the heart of Día de los Muertos by uplifting traditions that keep families connected and thriving. This sponsorship recognizes that just as we honor the lives of those who came before us, we also nurture the health and strength of today's generations.
- Partner & Supporter: City of Las Cruces reinforces its commitment to inclusive, high-impact cultural programming that enriches the lives of residents and creates a welcoming experience for visitors.
- Partner & Supporter: Las Cruces Hispanic Chamber of Commerce supports our vibrant Vendors Mercadito, where local artisans and cultural makers bring the spirit of the event to life through craft, commerce, and community.
- Partner & Supporter: Doña Ana Arts Council directly uplifts local and regional artists and reinforces their commitment to arts and culture in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County.
Experience this extraordinary evening where Las Cruces comes alive with art, music, and culture that honor both heritage and modern expression.For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, contact:
Maria Lupe Hernandez-Muñ
iz
Founder & CEO, Powerhouse Diva, LLC Events
📧 MariaLupe@powerhousediva.com
🌐 lascrucesdiadelosmuertos.com
"Día De Los Muertos in Las Cruces: Arte, Música y Cultura
is both deeply rooted in cultural heritage and infused with contemporary energy, making it a must-attend for families and community members of all ages," said Maria Lupe Hernandez-Muñ
iz, Founder of Powerhouse Diva, LLC Events and Event Producer.About Powerhouse Diva
Powerhouse Diva creates unforgettable virtual and in-person experiences that honor cultural traditions while embracing modernity. Through events like Día De Los Muertos in Las Cruces: Arte, Música y Cultura
, we strengthen community bonds and celebrate our rich heritage.Editor's Note:
High-resolution images and event logos are available upon request. Please contact Gabriela for access: hello@powerhousediva.com