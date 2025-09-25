THE 2025 SHEEN MAGAZINE AWARDS (presented by SHEEN Media Group) Who Needs the Oscars or BET?

We Had Icons Like the Mary Jane Girls & Comedian of the Decade Ali Siddiq (Celebrities, & Black Excellence on Full Display)

-- In a world where true talent often goes unnoticed, the 11th Annual SHEEN Magazine Awards rose to the occasion, spotlighting remarkable figures in comedy, fashion, beauty, media, and more. This event sought to celebrate voices and talents that truly deserve recognition. From Ty James—daughter of the iconic Rick James—presenting an award to the legendary Mary Jane Girls, to the inspiring performance and heartfelt words of Song-of-the-Summer artist 803 Fresh, every moment proved that genuine artistry shines when given its due space. The evening wasn't just entertaining—it was motivating. Arguably the "Comedian of the decade," and SHEEN Magazine September Cover Model Comedian Ali Siddiq brought laughter with purpose during his acceptance speech, while Ashley McFarland, Adrian Miller, and celebrated podcast duo Mandii B and Weezy WTF shared lessons of resilience and excellence. Together, they all demonstrated how far recognition and celebration can push the boundaries of success and innovation.The excitement of the Pre-Show set the vibe for the evening as Carisha the Diva energized the crowd. Showcasing two-time Stellars Award winner Terisa Griffin (Monique's favorite for pre-performance traditions), the ambiance soared to extraordinary levels. At the same time, L'BOYCE wowed everyone on the runway with designs that commanded attention.The awards show, co-hosted by the returning duo radio personality and actor Gary with the Tea and radio personality/Reality Star Tambra Cherie, made the evening unforgettable along with the internationally known Producer/DJ Hoodrich Keem on the 1'2's and 2's supplying the musical soundtrack. Our co-hosts connected acceptance speeches with breathtaking performances from rising stars like Jewel, BankRollJu, and Trap Dickey. The event also featured extraordinary sounds from R&B group Citi Limitz, who drew comparisons to seasoned veterans on this season's AGT, the smooth vocals of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter J'Rell, celebrated songwriter and artist Alvin Garrett, who boasts Grammy and Stellars Award winnings and nominations, up and coming national hip hop artist YKKO, the iconic "My Neck - My Back" performer Khia, a surprise performance by honorees the Mary Jane Girls, and honoree southern-soul super-star artist 803 FRESH closed out the evening with a party to "Boots on the Ground."R&B Singer/Reality Star Trina Braxton, Comedian D'Lai, Music Executives CEO Miami Mike and Maxx Gousse, BET's All the Queen's Men Cast member Carter-the-Body, and Soul Asylum Studios Group Founder Rafael Capone rounds out our incredible presenters.There were many celebrity and special guests in the house, such as our 2025 Media Partner Founder Kyle Anfernee. A special shoutout goes to VIP Guests Damion Hall, Charlucci Finley, DeDe McGuire, Dexter Thibou, King Yahweh, Nzinga Imani, Alexis Skyy, Tay Cheesy, Ayana Alexis, Antoine Scott, Cedric Mayfield, Sean Larkin, Marvin Hunter, Antoine Scott, Rod Minger, Jasmin Moses, Latoya Forever, former The Voice Finalist Reginia Love, and so many others.Check out some of the special moments captured from theat www.sheenmagazine.com.We express our deepest gratitude to the sponsors who made the 2025 SHEEN Magazine Awards possible: Kerafena, Nairobi, Congo, Sheen Media Group, SHEEN Soundstage, and Genie Juice. We extend a heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Reggie Hardin, owner of Top Flight Atlanta - the SHEEN Magazine Awards' "official" ground transportation company. Our Cover Reveal/Kick-Off venue sponsor Kechia Matadin (Owner of Cirque Daiquiri Bar & Grill). We want to recognize the valuable contributions J'Boyce Designs for the amazing fashion segment. We also thank Olympia Kent of GWYNNIS MOSBY MAKEUP ARTIST TRAINING CENTER for providing Glam Services, as well as Princess Mauve Cosmetics, Elite Beauty Expo, The Neighborhood Talk, Le'Elegance, KMC Love Potion #1, Bayou City Seasoning, The Auditory Real Sound Education, Sunny in Denbigh, Martin Consulting & Marketing, LLC, Zuna Consulting, Michelby & Co. and, Uppy!.Last, we want to give a special shout-out to all our HBCU Student interns and volunteers for partnering withfor the. Your support, services and time were instrumental in the show's success.