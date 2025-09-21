News By Tag
Huemn Launches First-in-Houston Brain Health Technology with Neurosteer® + HBOT
New integration offers hope for patients and families during World Alzheimer's Month
By: Nuvolum
"At Huemn, we are committed to bringing science-backed innovation directly into patient care," said Juan Garcia, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Huemn. "Integrating Neurosteer's hdrEEG technology with hyperbaric oxygen therapy allows us to objectively track cognitive changes that patients and families can feel, including clearer thinking, sharper focus, and better quality of life. It represents measurable progress and a new path forward in the fight against brain health decline."
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is increasingly being studied for its role in neurodegenerative disease and cognitive decline. Research over the past 3–5 years shows measurable improvements in memory, focus, attention, and processing speed. Neurosteer's hdrEEG system allows Huemn to objectively track those changes. By running a quick hdrEEG brain health assessment before and after treatment phases, clinicians can show patients the real-time neurological benefits of oxygen-based therapy.
The hdrEEG assessment is fast, easy, and noninvasive. Patients wear a small adhesive sensor on the forehead; the test takes about 15 minutes, and results are generated almost immediately. That means patients can see objective data on their cognitive function without the burden of a traditional lab test. Patients undergoing HBOT at Huemn often report feeling sharper, more focused, and less "foggy." Neurosteer's hdrEEG assessments capture those same improvements in brain activity, making it easier for patients and families to trust what the therapy is doing.
Low oxygen levels in the brain are linked to many forms of dementia and cognitive decline. By delivering higher levels of oxygen, HBOT helps support energy production at the cellular level and improve neurological performance. Pairing that with Neurosteer allows Huemn to measure those changes, positioning the clinic at the forefront of preventative cognitive care.
"We are excited to partner with Huemn's two Houston clinics, the first in the region to offer Neurosteer's state-of-the-
Today, patients seeking advanced brain health solutions can access Neurosteer hdrEEG brain health assessments paired with hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) exclusively at Huemn's two Houston clinics. For more information on scheduling a Neurosteer hdrEEG brain health assessment or HBOT session at Huemn, visit www.behuemn.com. For more information on Neurosteer's hdrEEG brain health assessments, visit www.neurosteer.com.
About Huemn
Huemn is a Houston-based wellness clinic focused on recovery, performance, and healthy aging. Founded by Bill and Anna Hanks in 2016, Huemn combines science-driven protocols, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Neurosteer® hdrEEG™ assessments, cryotherapy, red light therapy, and personalized biomarker testing with holistic, non-invasive approaches. The clinic focuses on using innovative tools and therapies to reduce inflammation, boost energy, and support brain and body performance. Huemn has two locations in Houston: Heights and Vintage Park.
About Neurosteer®
Founded in 2015, Neurosteer Inc. is a pioneer in brain health innovation. Its proprietary hdrEEG™ platform uses a single, non-invasive forehead electrode strip and a compact sensor to wirelessly transmit high-resolution, wide-bandwidth hdrEEG data to the cloud for advanced signal processing. Integrated with a 15-minute audio-guided stimulation session, the platform generates personalized, easy-to-interpret brain health reports. FDA-cleared, patented, and supported by peer-reviewed publications, Neurosteer's technology is transforming brain health assessment and monitoring in clinics, hospitals, and clinical studies and trials worldwide. With locations in New York, California, and Israel, Neurosteer is redefining how brain health is understood and managed. Visit Neurosteer.com (https://www.neurosteer.com/)
