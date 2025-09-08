News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wang Hecker LLP September 2025 Announcements
Wang Hecker LLP is proud to announce that Heather Gregorio has become a Partner and that Lily Sawyer-Kaplan, Maggie Hadley, and Jahne Brown are joining the firm as Associates.
By: Wang Hecker LLP
Lily Sawyer-Kaplan is a 2022 summa cum laude graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, where she was Order of the Coif, an Online Editor on the Michigan Law Review, and a Clarence Darrow Scholar. She clerked for Judge William A. Fletcher on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and Judge Amit P. Mehta on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. She previously worked as a trial attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice. Lily joined the firm this summer.
Maggie Hadley will be joining the firm as an associate later this month. She is a 2022 graduate of Columbia Law School, where she was a James Kent Scholar, a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and a Hamilton Fellow. She clerked for Judge Ronald Lee Gilman on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and Judge Gregory H. Woods on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. She previously was a Herbert & Nell Singer Social Justice Fellow at the Legal Aid Society.
Jahne Brown will be joining the firm as a Justice Catalyst Fellow later this month. She is a 2025 graduate of the New York University School of law, where she was a Root-Tilden-
https://www.wanghecker.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse