Wang Hecker LLP September 2025 Announcements

Wang Hecker LLP is proud to announce that Heather Gregorio has become a Partner and that Lily Sawyer-Kaplan, Maggie Hadley, and Jahne Brown are joining the firm as Associates.

--'s sharp intellect, commitment to justice, and empathy for clients have made her an outstanding advocate and colleague since she joined the firm in 2017. Heather has a diverse civil rights litigation practice and extensive experience handling cases involving sexual assault and abuse, housing discrimination, employment discrimination and retaliation, and police misconduct and prisoner abuse. Most recently, she has served as lead counsel in Barco Mercado v. Noem et al. (S.D.N.Y.), obtaining a temporary restraining order requiring the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to make substantial improvements to its treatment of individuals being detained by ICE at 26 Federal Plaza. Heather joined the firm following her clerkships for Judges Pierre N. Leval of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Pamela K. Chen of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. She is a 2015 magna cum laude graduate of the New York University School of Law, where she was a Notes Editor on the NYU Law Review and the recipient of numerous distinctions and awards.is a 2022 summa cum laude graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, where she was Order of the Coif, an Online Editor on the Michigan Law Review, and a Clarence Darrow Scholar. She clerked for Judge William A. Fletcher on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and Judge Amit P. Mehta on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. She previously worked as a trial attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice. Lily joined the firm this summer.will be joining the firm as an associate later this month. She is a 2022 graduate of Columbia Law School, where she was a James Kent Scholar, a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and a Hamilton Fellow. She clerked for Judge Ronald Lee Gilman on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and Judge Gregory H. Woods on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. She previously was a Herbert & Nell Singer Social Justice Fellow at the Legal Aid Society.will be joining the firm as a Justice Catalyst Fellow later this month. She is a 2025 graduate of the New York University School of law, where she was a Root-Tilden-Kern Scholar and an Executive Editor on the NYU Law Review. Her admission to the New York Bar is pending. Following her fellowship with the firm, she will clerk for Judge Victor Bolden of the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut.