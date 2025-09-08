News By Tag
Living on Big Island Realty Opens Its Doors
Living on Big Island Realty, based in Hilo, is a new brokerage led by broker Dan Tousignant. With experience in construction, ag land, and off-grid living, the firm helps buyers and sellers navigate East Hawaiʻi's unique real estate challenges.
A: Living on Big Island Realty is a real estate brokerage based in Hilo. We help people buy, sell, and manage property across Hawaiʻi Island, with a special focus on the east side that includes Waimea, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and Volcano.
Q: Who's behind the company?
A: I'm Dan Tousignant, the Principal Broker. I have been a licensed Hawaiʻi Realtor since 2018 and an investor here even longer. Before working in real estate, I spent years coaching executives at Fortune 50 companies. I also have a background as a licensed contractor and hands-on experience with off-grid systems like catchment water, septic, and solar. That combination gives me a practical perspective that clients can count on.
Q: Why does Hilo need another brokerage?
A: East Hawaiʻi doesn't need another mainland-style brokerage. It needs a personal one that understands catchment, ag land, and off-grid living. Buyers and sellers here face very different situations compared to resort markets on the west side. From lava zones to agricultural zoning rules, the realities of owning property in Hilo and the surrounding areas require experience that goes beyond luxury sales. Living on Big Island Realty is built on relationships, practical guidance, and firsthand knowledge of the same challenges our clients face every day.
Q: What services do you offer?
A:
Q: Why choose Living on Big Island Realty?
A: Because we live the same lifestyle that we support our clients with. We are homeowners, landlords, and investors here too. I have personally renovated homes and worked with off-grid systems, so I know both the opportunities and the surprises that come with Big Island property. That experience helps clients make informed decisions and protect their most important investment.
Q: Do you have resources for people considering a move to Hawaiʻi?
A: Yes. I wrote a book called Moving to Big Island Hawaiʻi: Life on the East Side. It gives an honest look at what life is really like here, including both the benefits and the challenges. I often share it with clients who are considering a move so they can make informed choices.
Q: How can people connect with you?
A: Visit https://www.LivingOnBigIsland.com to schedule a consultation, read our blog, or get in touch. Whether you live here already or are planning a move, we are ready to help with the most important investment you will ever make.
