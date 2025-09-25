News By Tag
Careington Benefit Solutions Launches Redesigned Website
Nationwide insurance agency and TPA leverages 45+ years of expertise to deliver a streamlined, user-focused website
The new site was built with a user-first approach, enabling our diverse clients — including employers of all sizes and industries, carriers, TPAs, Medicare companies, associations, unions, affinity groups, government entities and municipalities, school districts, colleges and universities, dental support organizations, brokers, General Agencies (GAs), Field Marketing Organizations (FMOs) and benefits consultants — to more easily find the solutions they need to stay competitive in today's benefits marketplace.
Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Careington Benefit Solutions is a nationally licensed insurance agency and TPA, providing a comprehensive suite of insurance products, customized solutions and expert administrative services. Known for its extensive administrative capabilities, Careington Benefit Solutions offers PPO dental network leasing, licensed enrollment, billing administration for individuals and groups, claims processing, customer service, policy fulfillment, custom product development, healthcare technology solutions and more.
In addition to its TPA services, Careington Benefit Solutions offers a variety of insurance plans through leading carriers. For organizations, this includes commercial lines as well as group dental and vision policies. For individual consumers, coverage is available through Careington Benefit Solutions' direct-to-consumer brand, QuoteSavant, which provides access to a broad selection of affordable plans – including home, auto, life, dental, vision, pet, Medicare Advantage and Supplement plans and more.
Another key strength of Careington Benefit Solutions is its ability to customize programs that incorporate any of the 150+ health, wellness, lifestyle and virtual health products offered through its affiliate Careington International Corporation – a leader in the health and wellness benefits space. The innovative suite of solutions is designed to complement or supplement traditional insurance offerings and enhance the value and competitiveness of clients' existing benefits programs.
"We're excited to unveil our new website," said Chuck Misasi, executive vice president of direct marketing and customer engagement at Careington Benefit Solutions. "Our goal was to streamline the process for current and prospective clients, members and dental providers to easily navigate to the relevant information and resources they are searching for – and we're proud the new site achieves just that."
Careington Benefit Solutions is a vital part of the Careington family of companies that has grown into an industry leader across a wide range of sectors.
"Careington Benefit Solutions continues to grow as part of our expanding companies and brands," said Stewart Sweda, CEO of Careington and Careington Benefit Solutions. "We're constantly evolving to deliver greater value through our products and services, and we're excited to reach even more organizations seeking flexible, innovative solutions to meet the growing needs of their member populations."
To explore Careington Benefit Solutions' new website and learn more about its robust offerings, please visit careingtonbenefitsolutions.com (https://www.careingtonbenefitsolutions.com/
