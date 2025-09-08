News By Tag
Kinsington Memory Care Offers All-Inclusive Senior Care for Peace of Mind
Grants Pass & Medford, OR — September 10, 2025
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Kinsington Care, a locally owned and operated memory care provider with communities in Grants Pass and Medford, is revolutionizing senior living in Southern Oregon by eliminating tiered pricing and introducing a transparent, all-inclusive model.
Kinsington Memory Care flips the script on senior living costs—no hidden fees, no surprise bills, just one all-inclusive price that puts families first and keeps loved ones cared for, no matter their needs.
This innovative approach ensures families can focus on their loved ones' well-being without the burden of escalating costs as care needs evolve—particularly vital for those navigating the complexities of dementia and memory support.
In an industry often plagued by hidden fees and unpredictable billing, Kinsington Care stands out with one straightforward monthly rate that encompasses everything from basic daily assistance to advanced memory care. This eliminates the common pitfalls of traditional tiered structures, where families face surprise charges as a resident's needs intensify.
"We adjust the care—not the cost," says John Chmelir, Owner at Kinsington Care.
"As needs change, our staff changes how they support each resident, but families never see an unexpected increase in their bill."
This game-changing model provides unparalleled peace of mind, allowing loved ones to thrive in a supportive environment without the added stress of financial uncertainty. Especially for families dealing with evolving dementia care, it means predictability and security, fostering an atmosphere where residents can focus on living fully rather than worrying about bills.
At the core of Kinsington's excellence is its nurse-led model, which sets a new standard for quality in memory care. With five licensed nurses actively overseeing resident care, the communities deliver ongoing staff training that fully aligns with Oregon's state guidelines for dementia support. This ensures every team member is equipped to provide safe, compassionate, and specialized assistance. Staff are certified by Oregon Care Partners and receive specialized training in dementia care, creating a secure, home-like environment where personalized attention is paramount.
"Our nurse-led approach isn't just about compliance—it's about building a team that's always prepared to meet the unique needs of our residents," Chmelir adds. This commitment results in a resident-first philosophy, where individualized well-being takes center stage, and care evolves seamlessly without disruptions or added costs.
Families across Southern Oregon are choosing Kinsington Care for its deep roots in the community and unwavering dedication to specialized memory care. As a locally owned provider, Kinsington emphasizes an intimate, welcoming space that feels like home, secured for safety while promoting dignity and independence. Key reasons families trust Kinsington include:
This all-inclusive excellence extends beyond pricing—it's about creating simplicity and security for families on their senior care journey. By removing financial barriers, Kinsington allows residents to receive the evolving care they deserve in a compassionate, expert-led setting.
Ready to experience the Kinsington difference? For inquiries or to schedule a private tour of our Grants Pass or Medford communities, please contact Kinsington Care at 458-226-2376 or visit Kinsingtoncare.com. Discover how our all-inclusive memory care can bring peace, predictability, and personalized support to your family's story.
About Kinsington Care
Kinsington Care is a locally owned memory care provider serving Southern Oregon with communities in Grants Pass and Medford. Committed to all-inclusive, nurse-led care, Kinsington specializes in dementia support, offering a secure, home-like environment where residents thrive without the worry of escalating costs. For more information, visit Kinsingtoncare.com.
Media Contact:
Frank Ausilio
Kinsington Care
Phone: 458-226-2376
Email: Frank.ausilio@
Contact
Frank Ausilio
frank.ausilio@
