Non-Profit Pay Away Announces Support to Boys & Girls Clubs of America for Back-to-School Giving
Families and Care Givers to Get Some Much-Needed Help with School Supplies
By: Pay Away
With its first random act of kindness in 2011, Pay Away has become a mission to spread joy and kindness to deserving families nationwide. The Back-To-School campaign this year will provide families with access to vital supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, clothing, and electronics, to ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed.
"We are so grateful to work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support their youth, families and care givers," said Jodie Blum, Executive Director, Pay Away. "At Pay Away, we believe that every student deserves to feel confident, prepared, and empowered with the tools they need to thrive at school. And these days families are paying more than ever for these important items."
"We're incredibly grateful for Pay Away's partnership, especially during the back-to-school season when families are facing added financial stress," said Wyatt Smith, Vice President, Individual & Regional Development, Boys and Girls Club of America. "Together, we're helping ensure kids have the supplies and support they need to start the school year confident, prepared, and ready to learn."
Families are anticipating spending more than $890 on back-to-school clothing, shoes and electronics this year. The majority of families start back-to-school shopping in July, so Pay Away's program will run July through August. Pay Away will work with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to identify families in need and retail partners across the country can create surprise, in-person or virtual payoff events to support local families.
For more information on Pay Away's Back-to-School campaign, please visit: https://payaway.org
About Pay Away:
Pay Away is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a decade-long mission to inspire hope and spread kindness. While its initial focus on paying off unsuspecting families' layaway balances remains, Pay Away has since expanded into addressing additional needs in communities across the country, including fulfilling back-to-school wish lists for families, and children, foster youth, military families and youth impacted by parental incarceration. .
About Boys & Girls Clubs of America:
For more than 165 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs during critical non-school hours. Programs promote academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 5,500 Clubs serve over 4 million young people annually in cities, towns, public housing communities, and on Native lands, as well as on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is in Atlanta.
