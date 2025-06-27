Follow on Google News
Dedeaux Properties Begins Construction on Truck Terminal and Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility
By: Dedeaux Properties
Located at 500-550 South Alameda, the site includes an obsolete industrial building that will be converted into a state-of-the-
The need for trucking terminals, which are used as a point of transfer from one truck to another without the need of warehousing to facilitate rapid flow of goods, is driven by the large volume of tonnage that travel through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Last year, approximately 20 million containers traveled in and out of the country through the two ports, more than twice that of the country's second largest port (7.4 million) New York and New Jersey.
"Much of today's trucking terminals in the area are largely older and do not meet the needs of today's modern logistics companies," said Ben Horning, Director of Development for Dedeaux Properties.
Despite the rapidly growing demand for IOS, which includes trailer parking and other storage needs for logistics companies, there is a dearth of available land in Los Angeles's in-fill markets, particularly in proximity to the Ports.
"Combining a modern trucking terminal with IOS of this size is nearly unheard of in this market, especially this close to the Ports," said Horning, "Once completed, this development should set the standard as the best-in-class for logistics companies serving Southern California and the Western United States."
This is the second logistics facility in Compton developed by Dedeaux. In 2018, the Santa Monica-based firm delivered a 131,000-square-
Dedeaux's relationship with Compton goes well beyond that of a developer, according to Horning.
"The Dedeaux family has had a long-standing partnership with the City of Compton, through the Rod Dedeaux Foundation ("RDF")," said Horning. "In honor of the late and legendary college baseball coach, Rod Dedeaux, RDF provides funding, scholarships, programs, and services for Compton youth using baseball and softball as a platform to cultivate success."
Among its hallmark programs are the Youth Softball, Baseball and Tee Ball Clinics held annually in Compton. Through its partnership with Compton Unified School District and Educational Sports Institute, RDF brings together current and former MLB stars to work with more than 1,500 elementary and middle school students from the District. Additionally, RDF has disbursed over $400k in annual scholarships and one-time grants to graduation seniors who attend Compton Youth Academy, major league baseball's flagship youth academy, dedicated to setting the standard in baseball and softball instruction in Urban America.
About Dedeaux Properties
Los Angeles-based Dedeaux Properties, LLC (www.dedeauxproperties.com) focuses on the investment and development of logistics-oriented properties. A known innovator and leader in the IOS (Industrial Outdoor Storage) sector of logistics properties, Dedeaux Properties has an active development pipeline of more than two million square feet of industrial logistics properties including distribution, transloading, truck terminals and trailer yards and maintains a portfolio of over 14 million square feet.
