American Protection Corp. vs. Dealer Extended Warranty: What's the Difference?
When your factory warranty ends, protecting your vehicle from expensive repairs becomes a real concern. Many drivers think their only option is an extended warranty from the dealership. The truth is there are other, often more flexible, solutions.
1. Factory Warranty — Your Starting Point
New vehicles come with a factory warranty, covering most major components for a set period, usually 3 years or 36,000 miles. Some brands provide longer protection for the engine or transmission.
But once that warranty expires, you're responsible for repairs — and unexpected breakdowns can be costly.
2. Dealer Extended Warranty — What You Should Know
Dealerships often offer extended warranties to cover your vehicle after the factory warranty ends. While they sound convenient, there are some key points to consider:
While dealership warranties may suit some drivers, they often lack the flexibility and affordability many vehicle owners want.
3. Vehicle Protection Plans from American Protection Corp.
At American Protection Corp., we offer practical, affordable coverage that works for everyday drivers — no matter the age or mileage of your car.
Here's what makes us different:
✔ Available for Older and High-Mileage Vehicles: Even vehicles well beyond factory coverage qualify.
✔ Flexible, Interest-Free Payments: Flexible payment schedule without long-term commitment or credit checks.
✔ Freedom to Choose Your Repair Shop: Use any ASE-certified repair shop or dealership in the U.S. or Canada.
✔ Hassle-Free Claims: We pay repair facilities directly, so you avoid paperwork and upfront costs on covered repairs.
✔ Customizable Coverage: From basic powertrain protection to comprehensive plans that cover electronics, A/C, and more.
Our plans help protect you from unexpected repairs and give you peace of mind on the road.
Why Drivers Trust American Protection Corp.
We've helped thousands of drivers nationwide stay protected from rising repair costs. Vehicles are more complex than ever, but with the right coverage, you won't face breakdowns or high repair bills alone.
American Protection Corp. is a full-service insurance and warranty agency offering a broad portfolio of protection plans and partnered with top-rated national carriers.
American Protection Corp. holds an A+ rating and is a BBB Accredited Business, recognized on several trusted consumer review platforms for its dedication to service and customer satisfaction.
For more information about American Protection Corp.'s services, including home and vehicle protection plans, visit www.AmericanProtectionCorp.com or call us 800-427-1806 and take advantage of our bundling packages.
