iDepo Hawaii Owner and CEO, Irene Nakamura, Is Voted as HCRCA President in 2025
iDepo Hawaii Owner and CEO Irene Nakamura is voted as Hawaii Court Reporters and Captioning Association (HCRCA) President in 2025, unanimously ushering in a new era of growth for the professional stenographer community.
By: iDepo Reporters and iDepo Hawaii
"We are proud to announce that we have a new president, Irene Nakamura," says a member of the HCRCA Board, "We look forward to a time of strengthened relationships, more memberships, opportunities, and growth for the stenographer community, in 2025 and beyond. We know that under the able leadership of President Nakamura, the shorthand reporting profession will advance even more and recognized with more importance."
In May 1987, HCRCA was established by stenographers as a Section 501(c)(6) Non-Profit organization. This organization serves to protect and advance the shorthand reporting profession and fosters a supportive professional network. The outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19 forced the organization to pause its operations for some time. However, it has resumed its services in 2025, which is a big relief for professional stenographers who looked forward to the revival of HCRCA with a lot of anticipation.
Through determination and unwavering commitment, the HCRCA Board has managed to restart the organization. It is now back again to support and strengthen the community of stenographers in Hawaii. HCRCA is celebrating its revival with a full waiver of its membership fees for 2025. This applies to students as well as to all working stenographers. The Board members are confident that this move will attract many new members to the organization, and lead to a fast growth of the stenographer community.
HCRCA calls all professional stenographers in Hawaii to come forward, reconnect, reconstruct and stand united. Those who would like to become a member of the organization can send an email to HawaiiReportersHCRCA@
The organization aims to empower all its members with education, advocacy and meaningful collaboration, so that they can deal with challenges and explore opportunities together. HCRCA aims to make shorthand reporting stay well-preserved and making it more important in the times to come.
The inaugural revival event of HCRCA will be held in August 30, 2025. The event will be a big announcement of the fact that HCRCA is back, and it is now more powerful than earlier. Members can get all the necessary details about the event, and can get the chance to shape the future of stenography together.
About iDepo Hawaii, LLC:
A service-based business, iDepo provides state, local, and federal governments, insurance companies, legal departments in companies and law firms with top-notch litigation support. It prides itself on delivering white glove experience. It operates from California, El Segundo, and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Visit https://ideporeporters.com and https://idepohawaii.com/
Media Contact
iDepo Reporters and iDepo Hawaii
Contact: Irene Nakamura (Owner/CEO)
iDepo Hawaii, LLC – 1164 Bishop Street, Suite 1111, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
Phone: 808-664-6677 (Hawaii)
E-mail id: HawaiiCalendar@
Contact
Irene Nakamura
***@idepohawaii.com
