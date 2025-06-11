Follow on Google News
Pnlh To Expand Recovery Housing With Mshda Funding: 12 New Beds Will Support Early Recovery
By: PNLH
What This Means for the Community
This initiative is part of PNLH's commitment to holistic, person-centered recovery that integrates medical, behavioral, and social support systems. Housing stability is a key factor in reducing relapse, supporting employment readiness, and sustaining long-term recovery.
"We are honored and deeply grateful for this opportunity,"
"Transition out of treatment is one of the most critical times for individuals with substance use disorder," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive and Michigan Opioids Task Force co-chair. "It's a time when individuals face an increased risk of returning to substance use and stable housing is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent setbacks in their recovery. Recovery housing is a medically informed, evidence-based solution that offers individuals the stability and support needed to maintain their recovery and rebuild their lives."
"Access to safe, stable housing is essential to successful recovery," said Lisa Kemmis, chief housing solutions officer for MSHDA. "Through the Recovery Housing Investment Program, we're proud to support partners like PNLH who are creating environments where individuals can heal, rebuild their lives, and move toward long-term stability."
Referral & Contact Information
Phone: 734-451-7800
Website: www.pnlh.org
Recovery Housing Services: https://www.pnlh.org/
Make a Referral or Learn More Today
About Personalized Nursing LIGHT House (PNLH)
Founded in 1990, PNLH is a nonprofit behavioral healthcare provider offering integrated support for individuals navigating substance use, mental health, and primary care needs. PNLH is known for serving underserved and marginalized communities with compassion, respect, and evidence-based care. Offering a full continuum of care (https://www.pnlh.org/
About MSHDA, MDHHS, and the Recovery Housing Investment Program (RHIP)
The Recovery Housing Investment Program (RHIP) (https://www.michigan.gov/
