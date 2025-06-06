Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Snell & Wilmer Partners to "2025 Women of Influence: Attorneys" by Los Angeles Business Journal
By: Snell & Wilmer
Brum, a Brazilian native, is a business litigator with extensive experience helping companies resolve high-stakes contract and consumer disputes. She is part of a select group of attorneys advising some of the largest financial institutions in the country on consumer class actions. A large part of her practice is focused on defending companies against consumer claims asserted under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other state and federal privacy laws. Brum is a strong advocate for the advancement of women in the legal profession and was recognized for her mentorship of women attorneys when she received Snell & Wilmer's Mentor Award in 2021. She also advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession, and served as Co-Chair of the firm's LGBTQ+ affinity group (SNELLGBTQ) until 2024. Brum earned her J.D., graduating first in her class, from Southwestern Law School, her M.B.A. from the University of Southern California, and her B.A. from the University of Brasilia in Brazil.
Sorensen has decades of experience representing clients ranging from family-owned businesses to multi-national corporations in a variety of different industries including software and technology, manufacturing and industrials (including aerospace and defense), consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare, business services, telecommunications and construction (including building materials). Her principal areas of practice consist of mergers and acquisitions, general corporate law and business counseling, commercial finance, reorganizations, private placements, venture capital, joint ventures, licensing, entity structure and formation, corporate governance, and contractual matters (including licensing and distribution agreements). Sorensen currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Directors for the Association for Corporate Growth Los Angeles, where she chairs the Membership Committee. She is also leading efforts to relaunch the Aerospace and Defense Forum's San Fernando Valley Chapter. Sorensen received her J.D. from Loyola Law School, her M.B.A. from Loyola Marymount University, and her B.S. from University of California, Berkeley.
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 500 attorneys practicing in 17 locations throughout the United States and in Mexico, including Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto and San Diego, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas and Reno-Tahoe, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Portland, Oregon; Dallas, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Washington; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit swlaw.com (https://www.swlaw.com/
Contact
Christopher Saldivar
***@swlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse