Cohort 2 Graduates Are Ready to Lead: East Orange Entrepreneurs Step Forward With Power & Purpose

With support from Thrive Leadership Institute & East Orange leadership, 14 small business owners complete a 9-week program to build smarter systems, strengthen networks, and access funding opportunities.
By:
 
 
Cohort 2 Graduates
Cohort 2 Graduates
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - June 12, 2025 - PRLog -- Fourteen East Orange entrepreneurs marked a major milestone as they officially graduated from the Cohort 2 Professional Development Workshop Series, a nine-week accelerator program facilitated by Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc. in partnership with the City of East Orange.

Held at the East Orange Public Library, the graduation celebrated more than completion—it spotlighted growth, grit, and a collective commitment to elevate the city's small business community. Tailored for microbusiness owners with one to five employees, the series provided practical training on business compliance, financial strategy, digital marketing, and customer engagement, plus access to Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) incentives.

"These entrepreneurs didn't just attend—they executed," said Anna D. Banks, Program Facilitator and Founder of Thrive Leadership Institute. "They embraced every lesson, challenged their old systems, and walked out ready to scale with precision and confidence."

The program is part of the city's strategic push to grow and retain small businesses, championed by Mayor Ted R. Green, the East Orange City Council, Alycia Cohen, Director of Policy, Planning and Development, and Mark Cheatham, Manager of Economic Development.

The keynote speaker, Michelle Osorio, Senior Small Business Liaison at NJEDA, gave participants a powerful reminder: New Jersey has real money and real support waiting for entrepreneurs who know where to look.

She highlighted four key NJEDA grant programs:
  • Small Business Improvement Grant – Offers 50% reimbursement (up to $50,000) for interior/exterior renovations or equipment purchases completed and paid for within two years of application.
  • Small Business Lease Grant – Provides 20% of a small business's annual lease for new or expanded street-level commercial leases of 5 years or longer, with a second 20% installment after 12 months.
  • Small Business E-Commerce Support Program – Offers free access to consultants for help with websites, online ordering, appointment booking, or digital marketing for qualifying NJ retailers, restaurants, and salons.
  • Main Street Acquisition Support Grant – Reimburses up to $50,000 in closing costs for eligible NJ-based businesses purchasing commercial property for their operations (minimum 1,000 sq. ft.).

"It may feel counterintuitive to look to the state for small business support, but that's exactly where resources are," said Osorio. "The NJEDA is here to help—and we want you to reach out and take full advantage of these tools."

Throughout the program, participants also learned from seasoned business experts:
  • Siobhan Faiza-Cheatham, EA (Ultimate Financial Services) – Financial structure & tax readiness
  • Calvin Robertson, MBASustainable growth strategy & organizational systems
  • Pavel Manrique (JPMorgan Chase) – Business credit & capital readiness

Meet the Cohort 2 Graduates:
  • Aaliyah Cook-Ali – Next Gen Healthcare Solutions Svcs
  • Brian Robinson – Adu Ink
  • Bridget Anthony – It'z Bigger Than Us, LLC
  • Gary Richardson – Johnson's Barbers
  • Gary Miller – Natural Start
  • Gregory Thompson, Jr. – GTI Square Barbershop
  • Gwendolyn Jones – NJ Windows, Eaves & Power Washing Cleaning
  • Ishrak (Jamil) Baksh – Jamil Jewelry
  • Jetta Hayes – Cyonah Corporation
  • Joi Smith – Angel Spot
  • Jonathan Beckford – Genesis Caribbean & American Restaurant
  • Rafael Guerrero – Family Fresh Laundromat
  • Sabrina Gilliam – Urban Gardens LLC
  • Wendell Collins – Charlene House of Oils & Body Essentials

Sabrina Gilliam, owner of Urban Gardens LLC, summed up her experience:

"This series sharpened my business systems and reminded me to stay organized and intentional. But most of all, it gave me a network of peers who understand the journey. That alone was powerful."

Mark Cheatham closed the evening with a bold call to action:

"Our entrepreneurs are our job creators. They hire locally, serve locally, and inspire change block by block. What we're seeing through this program is the rise of business leaders who are prepared not just to survive, but to thrive—and bring others with them. This is how we build a resilient East Orange."

The evening concluded with light refreshments and networking, generously sponsored by Natural Start, Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc., Councilman Christopher Awe, and Mark Cheatham.

About Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc.
Thrive Leadership Institute empowers entrepreneurs, educators, and organizations with tools for sustainable growth, standout branding, and transformational leadership. Learn more at ThriveLeadershipInstitute.com (https://www.thriveleadershipinstitute.com).

Contact
Anna D. Banks
Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc.
***@annadbanks.com
