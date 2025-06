Cohort 2 Graduates Are Ready to Lead: East Orange Entrepreneurs Step Forward With Power & Purpose

With support from Thrive Leadership Institute & East Orange leadership, 14 small business owners complete a 9-week program to build smarter systems, strengthen networks, and access funding opportunities.

Cohort 2 Graduates

Small Business Improvement Grant – Offers 50% reimbursement (up to $50,000) for interior/exterior renovations or equipment purchases completed and paid for within two years of application.

– Offers 50% reimbursement (up to $50,000) for interior/exterior renovations or equipment purchases completed and paid for within two years of application. Small Business Lease Grant – Provides 20% of a small business's annual lease for new or expanded street-level commercial leases of 5 years or longer, with a second 20% installment after 12 months.

– Provides 20% of a small business's annual lease for new or expanded street-level commercial leases of 5 years or longer, with a second 20% installment after 12 months. Small Business E-Commerce Support Program – Offers free access to consultants for help with websites, online ordering, appointment booking, or digital marketing for qualifying NJ retailers, restaurants, and salons.

– Offers free access to consultants for help with websites, online ordering, appointment booking, or digital marketing for qualifying NJ retailers, restaurants, and salons. Main Street Acquisition Support Grant – Reimburses up to $50,000 in closing costs for eligible NJ-based businesses purchasing commercial property for their operations (minimum 1,000 sq. ft.).

Siobhan Faiza-Cheatham, EA (Ultimate Financial Services) – Financial structure & tax readiness

(Ultimate Financial Services) – Calvin Robertson, MBA – Sustainable growth strategy & organizational systems

– Pavel Manrique (JPMorgan Chase) – Business credit & capital readiness

Aaliyah Cook-Ali – Next Gen Healthcare Solutions Svcs

Brian Robinson – Adu Ink

Bridget Anthony – It'z Bigger Than Us, LLC

Gary Richardson – Johnson's Barbers

Gary Miller – Natural Start

Gregory Thompson, Jr. – GTI Square Barbershop

Gwendolyn Jones – NJ Windows, Eaves & Power Washing Cleaning

Ishrak (Jamil) Baksh – Jamil Jewelry

Jetta Hayes – Cyonah Corporation

Joi Smith – Angel Spot

Jonathan Beckford – Genesis Caribbean & American Restaurant

Rafael Guerrero – Family Fresh Laundromat

Sabrina Gilliam – Urban Gardens LLC

Wendell Collins – Charlene House of Oils & Body Essentials

Anna D. Banks

Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc.

-- Fourteen East Orange entrepreneurs marked a major milestone as they officially graduated from the, a nine-week accelerator program facilitated byin partnership with theHeld at the East Orange Public Library, the graduation celebrated more than completion—it spotlighted growth, grit, and a collective commitment to elevate the city's small business community. Tailored for microbusiness owners with one to five employees, the series provided practical training on business compliance, financial strategy, digital marketing, and customer engagement, plus access to Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) incentives."These entrepreneurs didn't just attend—they executed," said, Program Facilitator and Founder of Thrive Leadership Institute. "They embraced every lesson, challenged their old systems, and walked out ready to scale with precision and confidence."The program is part of the city's strategic push to grow and retain small businesses, championed by, the, and, Manager of Economic Development.The keynote speaker,, Senior Small Business Liaison at NJEDA, gave participants a powerful reminder: New Jersey has real money and real support waiting for entrepreneurs who know where to look.She highlighted four keyThroughout the program, participants also learned from seasoned business experts:, owner of Urban Gardens LLC, summed up her experience:"This series sharpened my business systems and reminded me to stay organized and intentional. But most of all, it gave me a network of peers who understand the journey. That alone was powerful."closed the evening with a bold call to action:"Our entrepreneurs are our job creators. They hire locally, serve locally, and inspire change block by block. What we're seeing through this program is the rise of business leaders who are prepared not just to survive, but to thrive—and bring others with them. This is how we build a resilient East Orange."The evening concluded with light refreshments and networking, generously sponsored by Natural Start, Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc., Councilman Christopher Awe, and Mark Cheatham.Thrive Leadership Institute empowers entrepreneurs, educators, and organizations with tools for sustainable growth, standout branding, and transformational leadership. Learn more at ThriveLeadershipInstitute.com ( https://www.thriveleadershipinstitute.com ).