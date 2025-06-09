Follow on Google News
BESLA Closes Out 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Atlanta with Honors for Matt Barnes and Lil Jon
By: Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association
Under the theme "Bridging the Gap: Advocacy, Artistry & Access," the conference drew hundreds of attendees from across the country, all eager to explore the critical intersections of law, creativity, and equity in entertainment and sports. This year's gathering featured interactive panel discussions, fireside chats, networking opportunities, and new actor and television writing workshops, providing an enriching, cross-disciplinary experience for both legal and creative professionals.
May 29th, the first day of the conference, was officially declared BESLA Day in Fulton County by Fulton County Commissioners Moraima "Mo" Ivory and Marvin Arrington Jr., who were in attendance to present the proclamation and recognize BESLA's contributions to the legal and creative communities.
BESLA proudly honored two cultural trailblazers whose work embodies leadership and influence:
A key highlight of the conference was a timely panel examining the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics in light of the pending House v. NCAA settlement. Experts Donald Woodard, Traci Bransford, Darrell Thompson, and Mason Ashe led an in-depth discussion on what the $2.8 billion proposed settlement could mean for student-athletes, institutions, and legal practitioners.
Prominent entertainment attorneys Janine Morris-Meggets, Aziza Bowser, and Roy Turner led a panel about protecting child performers and shared legal perspectives and best practices for safeguarding young talent, while decorated actor and musician Tristan "Mack" Wilds lent his insights and experience as a successful former child performer who is still in the business today.
To view photos from the 2025 Mid-Year Conference, visit: Photo Gallery (https://drive.google.com/
For more information about BESLA and upcoming events, visit www.besla.org (https://www.besla.org/
About BESLA
The Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA) is a nationally recognized leader in legal education and professional development for lawyers and professionals in the entertainment, sports, and related industries. Through premier programming, scholarships, and mentorship, BESLA remains committed to advancing diversity, access, and excellence in entertainment law. BESLA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Contact
Deven Trowers
***@deventrowers.com
