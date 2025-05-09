 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Community
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2025
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Follow on Google News

TWST4Girls Presents "A Night of Excellence" Graduation Gala to Honor 2025 Seniors

By: The Jamison Agency LLC
 
 
Twst4girls
Twst4girls
HOUSTON - May 13, 2025 - PRLog -- On Thursday, June 5th at 6:00 PM, TWST4Girls invites the Houston community to step into elegance and empowerment at "A Night of Excellence," a black-tie fundraising gala celebrating the graduating seniors of TWST4Girls. This dazzling evening will be held at the stunning Shirley Acres, located at 217 Woerner Road, Houston, TX 77090 and will be a night of empowerment, elegance, and deep community impact.

The event is more than a celebration—it's a mission in motion. As guests enjoy a luxurious dinner, moving tributes, and unforgettable moments, every dollar raised will support the ongoing development of TWST4Girls' dynamic programming for young women. The gala honors the perseverance and achievements of the 2024 graduating class—young women who have grown through mentorship, leadership, and love.

"Our graduates represent resilience, brilliance, and limitless potential. Each of our young ladies are walking proof that mentorship, community, and compassion create unstoppable young women" said Shae Rodriguez, Marketing Committee Chair of TWST4Girls. "This gala is not just a send-off—it's a launching pad and movement in motion."

This powerful evening will bring together supporters, mentors, and community leaders for a night of reflection, connection, and inspiration—honoring the young women of TWST4Girls as they prepare to step boldly into their next chapter. Guests can expect an inspiring evening of storytelling, community connection, and impactful giving. Whether you're a supporter, mentor, or simply believe in the power of investing in girls, this is a night you won't want to miss.

Why You Should Be in the Room
  • Celebrate the journeys and milestones of our 2025 graduating mentees
  • Network with a dynamic mix of community leaders, philanthropists, and change-makers
  • Enjoy a black-tie evening of fine dining, curated entertainment, and powerful storytelling
  • Fuel the mission—proceeds directly support TWST4Girls' life-changing mentorship and leadership development programs

Funds raised from the evening will directly support TWST4Girls' transformative programs, which provide mentorship, leadership development, and holistic support for girls navigating life's challenges with courage and grace.From heartfelt moments to inspiring reflections, the evening will spotlight the strength of sisterhood and the critical role of mentorship in shaping the next generation of leaders.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now via  EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1338919647709?aff=oddtdtcreator) space is limited, and early reservations are encouraged. Attendees are asked to come in formal black-tie attire and ready to invest in the bright futures of Houston's next generation of changemakers

About TWST4Girls

TWST4Girls (Teaching Women to Succeed Together) is a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering young women through mentorship, leadership training, and community engagement. The mentorship and empowerment organization is dedicated to equipping young women with the tools, support, and confidence they need to thrive in all areas of life. Through personal development, leadership training, and sisterhood, TWST4Girls helps girls rise—together. Ultimately, the organization provides safe spaces for growth, healing, and goal-setting—equipping girls to become powerful agents of change in their lives and communities.

Media Inquiries, Interviews, or Sponsorship Requests contact Kelley Jamison

Contact
Kelley Jamison
Kells@TheJamisonAgency.com
***@thejamisonagency.com
End
Source:The Jamison Agency LLC
Email:***@thejamisonagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Community
Industry:Event
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Jamison Agency PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

May 13, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share