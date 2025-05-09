Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
TWST4Girls Presents "A Night of Excellence" Graduation Gala to Honor 2025 Seniors
By: The Jamison Agency LLC
The event is more than a celebration—
"Our graduates represent resilience, brilliance, and limitless potential. Each of our young ladies are walking proof that mentorship, community, and compassion create unstoppable young women" said Shae Rodriguez, Marketing Committee Chair of TWST4Girls. "This gala is not just a send-off—it's a launching pad and movement in motion."
This powerful evening will bring together supporters, mentors, and community leaders for a night of reflection, connection, and inspiration—
Why You Should Be in the Room
Funds raised from the evening will directly support TWST4Girls' transformative programs, which provide mentorship, leadership development, and holistic support for girls navigating life's challenges with courage and grace.From heartfelt moments to inspiring reflections, the evening will spotlight the strength of sisterhood and the critical role of mentorship in shaping the next generation of leaders.
Tickets and sponsorships are available now via EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/
About TWST4Girls
TWST4Girls (Teaching Women to Succeed Together) is a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering young women through mentorship, leadership training, and community engagement. The mentorship and empowerment organization is dedicated to equipping young women with the tools, support, and confidence they need to thrive in all areas of life. Through personal development, leadership training, and sisterhood, TWST4Girls helps girls rise—together. Ultimately, the organization provides safe spaces for growth, healing, and goal-setting—
Media Inquiries, Interviews, or Sponsorship Requests contact Kelley Jamison
Contact
Kelley Jamison
Kells@TheJamisonAgency.com
***@thejamisonagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse