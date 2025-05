TWST4Girls Presents "A Night of Excellence" Graduation Gala to Honor 2025 Seniors

By: The Jamison Agency LLC

Twst4girls

Celebrate the journeys and milestones of our 2025 graduating mentees

Network with a dynamic mix of community leaders, philanthropists, and change-makers

Enjoy a black-tie evening of fine dining, curated entertainment, and powerful storytelling

Fuel the mission—proceeds directly support TWST4Girls' life-changing mentorship and leadership development programs

Contact

Kelley Jamison

Kells@TheJamisonAgency.com

***@thejamisonagency.com Kelley JamisonKells@TheJamisonAgency.com

End

-- On Thursday, June 5th at 6:00 PMinvites the Houston community to step into elegance and empowerment ata black-tie fundraising gala celebrating the graduating seniors of TWST4Girls. This dazzling evening will be held at the stunning Shirley Acres, located at 217 Woerner Road, Houston, TX 77090 and will be a night of empowerment, elegance, and deep community impact.The event is more than a celebration—it's a mission in motion. As guests enjoy a luxurious dinner, moving tributes, and unforgettable moments, every dollar raised will support the ongoing development of TWST4Girls' dynamic programming for young women. The gala honors the perseverance and achievements of the 2024 graduating class—young women who have grown through mentorship, leadership, and love.Shae Rodriguez, Marketing Committee Chair of TWST4Girls.This powerful evening will bring together supporters, mentors, and community leaders for a night of reflection, connection, and inspiration—honoring the young women of TWST4Girls as they prepare to step boldly into their next chapter. Guests can expect an inspiring evening of storytelling, community connection, and impactful giving. Whether you're a supporter, mentor, or simply believe in the power of investing in girls, this is a night you won't want to miss.Funds raised from the evening will directly support TWST4Girls' transformative programs, which provide mentorship, leadership development, and holistic support for girls navigating life's challenges with courage and grace.From heartfelt moments to inspiring reflections, the evening will spotlight the strength of sisterhood and the critical role of mentorship in shaping the next generation of leaders.Tickets and sponsorships are available now via https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/1338919647709? aff=oddtdtcreator ) space is limited, and early reservations are encouraged. Attendees are asked to come in formal black-tie attire and ready to invest in the bright futures of Houston's next generation of changemakersTWST4Girls (Teaching Women to Succeed Together) is a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering young women through mentorship, leadership training, and community engagement. The mentorship and empowerment organization is dedicated to equipping young women with the tools, support, and confidence they need to thrive in all areas of life. Through personal development, leadership training, and sisterhood, TWST4Girls helps girls rise—together. Ultimately, the organization provides safe spaces for growth, healing, and goal-setting—equipping girls to become powerful agents of change in their lives and communities.