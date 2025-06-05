Simplified Marketing Announces ROI-Focused Webinar for B2B Teams Struggling to Justify Their Spend

Join Simplified Marketing's free webinar on June 5, to master ROI proof for B2B marketing. Learn the 4-step "Marketing Value Decoder" with tools, templates, and real examples to link marketing to revenue and gain executive buy-in.

--Simplified Marketing, a technical B2B digital marketing agency that helps companies translate strategy into sales, is hosting a free live webinar on June 5, 2025, focused on solving one of marketing's biggest challenges: proving ROI.Titled "How to Prove Marketing ROI and Gain Executive Buy-In," this session aims to equip marketers, business development managers, and digital decision-makers with the tools they need to connect their efforts to bottom-line impact."We organized this webinar because we recognized that marketing often struggles to gain the recognition it deserves," said Morgan Monaghan. "It's not about simply doing more; it's about articulating your results in a language that leadership can truly understand and value."Marketing doesn't always get the credit it deserves, not because it's ineffective, but because it's hard to quantify. This webinar will walk you through a proven and repeatable 4-step framework that connects your marketing activities to the key metrics executives care about most: pipeline and revenue."You're already doing the work. This session helps you prove it with confidence and clarity." – Morgan MonaghanSales often gets credit because results are easy to measure. Marketing? Not so much. This session will help shift the perception of marketing from a "nice-to-have"to a revenue-driving function.The Framework Includes:Plus, all attendees will receive Simplified Marketing's custom ROI Estimator and a 1-slide reporting template to make campaign results easier to communicate.This webinar is designed for professionals who need to connect marketing to measurable outcomes:Date: June 5, 202511:00 am - 12:00 pm ESTOnline Zoom EventSimplified MarketingFree