Simplified Marketing Announces ROI-Focused Webinar for B2B Teams Struggling to Justify Their Spend

Join Simplified Marketing's free webinar on June 5, to master ROI proof for B2B marketing. Learn the 4-step "Marketing Value Decoder" with tools, templates, and real examples to link marketing to revenue and gain executive buy-in.
By:
 
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - May 13, 2025 - PRLog -- A live, no-fluff session offering a step-by-step ROI framework for marketers, B2B leaders, and decision-makers

Simplified Marketing, a technical B2B digital marketing agency that helps companies translate strategy into sales, is hosting a free live webinar on June 5, 2025, focused on solving one of marketing's biggest challenges: proving ROI.

Titled "How to Prove Marketing ROI and Gain Executive Buy-In," this session aims to equip marketers, business development managers, and digital decision-makers with the tools they need to connect their efforts to bottom-line impact.

Morgan Monaghan, CEO of Simplified Marketing, and Micha Ginos, Digital Marketing Manager, will co-host the session and introduce a practical 4-step framework called The Marketing Value Decoder—built to simplify how marketing results are measured, presented, and communicated to leadership.

"We organized this webinar because we recognized that marketing often struggles to gain the recognition it deserves," said Morgan Monaghan. "It's not about simply doing more; it's about articulating your results in a language that leadership can truly understand and value."

What You'll Gain

Marketing doesn't always get the credit it deserves, not because it's ineffective, but because it's hard to quantify. This webinar will walk you through a proven and repeatable 4-step framework that connects your marketing activities to the key metrics executives care about most: pipeline and revenue.

Attendees will walk away with:
  • A clear 4-step "Marketing Value Decoder" to measure what actually matters.
  • Real-world examples across different marketing campaigns like SEO and PPC.
  • A plug-and-play ROI Estimator to forecast and report outcomes.
  • Tools to turn marketing into a conversation about growth, not guesswork.

"You're already doing the work. This session helps you prove it with confidence and clarity." – Morgan Monaghan

Bridging the Gap Between Marketing and Revenue

Sales often gets credit because results are easy to measure. Marketing? Not so much. This session will help shift the perception of marketing from a "nice-to-have" to a revenue-driving function.

The Framework Includes:
  • Step 1: Know What You Spent – Ad costs, tools, time, and everything that went into it
  • Step 2: Track What Came In – Quality leads, not just clicks and form fill outs
    Step 3: Bridge to Sales – How leads actually flow into sales conversations
  • Step 4: Show the Money – ROI and pipeline value you can stand behind

Plus, all attendees will receive Simplified Marketing's custom ROI Estimator and a 1-slide reporting template to make campaign results easier to communicate.

Who Should Attend

This webinar is designed for professionals who need to connect marketing to measurable outcomes:
  • Digital Marketers managing strategy, vendor performance, or reporting
  • Business Development Managers improving lead flow and alignment with sales
  • Sales teams seeking stronger data to support deal closing
  • Digital Communications Pros looking to show impact
  • B2B Owners who want clear insight into how marketing supports growth

Webinar Event Details

Date: June 5, 2025

Time: 11:00 am - 12:00 pm EST

Location: Online Zoom Event
Presented by: Simplified Marketing

Cost: Free
Reserve your free seat now: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5617471591819/WN...

Website: https://www.simplifiedmarketingllc.com

