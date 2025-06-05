Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Simplified Marketing Announces ROI-Focused Webinar for B2B Teams Struggling to Justify Their Spend
Join Simplified Marketing's free webinar on June 5, to master ROI proof for B2B marketing. Learn the 4-step "Marketing Value Decoder" with tools, templates, and real examples to link marketing to revenue and gain executive buy-in.
Simplified Marketing, a technical B2B digital marketing agency that helps companies translate strategy into sales, is hosting a free live webinar on June 5, 2025, focused on solving one of marketing's biggest challenges: proving ROI.
Titled "How to Prove Marketing ROI and Gain Executive Buy-In," this session aims to equip marketers, business development managers, and digital decision-makers with the tools they need to connect their efforts to bottom-line impact.
Morgan Monaghan, CEO of Simplified Marketing, and Micha Ginos, Digital Marketing Manager, will co-host the session and introduce a practical 4-step framework called The Marketing Value Decoder—built to simplify how marketing results are measured, presented, and communicated to leadership.
"We organized this webinar because we recognized that marketing often struggles to gain the recognition it deserves," said Morgan Monaghan. "It's not about simply doing more; it's about articulating your results in a language that leadership can truly understand and value."
What You'll Gain
Marketing doesn't always get the credit it deserves, not because it's ineffective, but because it's hard to quantify. This webinar will walk you through a proven and repeatable 4-step framework that connects your marketing activities to the key metrics executives care about most: pipeline and revenue.
Attendees will walk away with:
"You're already doing the work. This session helps you prove it with confidence and clarity." – Morgan Monaghan
Bridging the Gap Between Marketing and Revenue
Sales often gets credit because results are easy to measure. Marketing? Not so much. This session will help shift the perception of marketing from a "nice-to-have"
The Framework Includes:
Plus, all attendees will receive Simplified Marketing's custom ROI Estimator and a 1-slide reporting template to make campaign results easier to communicate.
Who Should Attend
This webinar is designed for professionals who need to connect marketing to measurable outcomes:
Webinar Event Details
Date: June 5, 2025
Time: 11:00 am - 12:00 pm EST
Location: Online Zoom Event
Presented by: Simplified Marketing
Cost: Free
Reserve your free seat now: https://us06web.zoom.us/
Website: https://www.simplifiedmarketingllc.com
Contact
Micha Ginos
***@simplifiedmarketingllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse