CPA Launches Mentorship Program to Support Bookkeepers and Financial Pros Using QuickBooks Online

CPA Shortage Has Ripple Effect Across the Financial Landscape, Increasing Demand for Peer-Level Support

Small Business Owners face rising service costs and limited access to qualified advisors, resulting in delays, errors, and missed opportunities.

Bookkeepers and Non-CPA Professionals are being asked to take on higher-level responsibilities— often without adequate training or guidance.

often without adequate training or guidance. Mid-Sized Firms and Solo CPAs are experiencing burnout and client overload as demand increases.

Build smarter workflows

Solve complex, real-world accounting challenges

Strengthen their confidence using QBO

A basic understanding of accounting principles and bookkeeping practices (via work experience or education)

Familiarity with QuickBooks Online

At least a QuickBooks Level 1 certification

Media Contact

Yvonne Sullivan, CPA

hello@yvonnesullivancpa.com Yvonne Sullivan, CPA

End

-- With the ongoing CPA shortage leaving small businesses scrambling and financial professionals stretched thin, Yvonne Sullivan, CPA, is launching a mentorship program tailored to today's bookkeepers and peer-level professionals. This initiative supports those seeking expert guidance to strengthen workflows, solve complex accounting challenges, and gain confidence in QuickBooks Online (QBO)—especially after migrating from QuickBooks Desktop and other platforms.Sullivan, a CPA with over two decades of experience and founder of a socially conscious accounting firm, designed the program to address a rapidly widening skills gap in the accounting profession."Small businesses are struggling to find reliable financial support, and bookkeepers are being pushed to level up without the mentorship they need," says Sullivan. "This program is for professionals who don't want to figure it out alone."A shrinking talent pipeline has created a ripple effect across the financial landscape:One of the greatest pain points for business owners is not having timely, accurate financial information to make smart decisions. Many feel stuck with disorganized or neglected books, untrained help, or bookkeepers who haven't adapted to modern platforms or strategic advisory work. Mistrust is also common, especially after poor past experiences."It's not that bookkeepers don't want to do great work," Sullivan explains. "It's that many simply haven't had access to a supportive, experienced mentor who can help them navigate real-world situations with confidence."This mentorship program offers an opportunity for bookkeepers to work directly with a CPA who understands both accounting principles and the technical nuances of QuickBooks Online. It is ideal for new bookkeepers needing clarity and direction, as well as experienced professionals transitioning to QBO.Participants will learn how to:"I'm hopeful that more CPAs and seasoned bookkeepers will consider a similar business model," adds Sullivan. "It's a win-win for everyone—especially the clients we serve."This mentorship is not a beginner course. To qualify, participants must have:Sullivan's CPA firm operates as a social enterprise focused on empowerment, education, and access. While her Done-It-With-Me (DIWM) subscription services are designed for small business owners and their in-house teams, this mentorship program is exclusively for peer professionals who are seeking advanced support—not basic training.📧 hello@yvonnesullivancpa.com