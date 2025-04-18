Follow on Google News
CPA Launches Mentorship Program to Support Bookkeepers and Financial Pros Using QuickBooks Online
CPA Shortage Has Ripple Effect Across the Financial Landscape, Increasing Demand for Peer-Level Support
Sullivan, a CPA with over two decades of experience and founder of a socially conscious accounting firm, designed the program to address a rapidly widening skills gap in the accounting profession.
"Small businesses are struggling to find reliable financial support, and bookkeepers are being pushed to level up without the mentorship they need," says Sullivan. "This program is for professionals who don't want to figure it out alone."
Why This Mentorship Is Needed Now More Than Ever
A shrinking talent pipeline has created a ripple effect across the financial landscape:
One of the greatest pain points for business owners is not having timely, accurate financial information to make smart decisions. Many feel stuck with disorganized or neglected books, untrained help, or bookkeepers who haven't adapted to modern platforms or strategic advisory work. Mistrust is also common, especially after poor past experiences.
"It's not that bookkeepers don't want to do great work," Sullivan explains. "It's that many simply haven't had access to a supportive, experienced mentor who can help them navigate real-world situations with confidence."
A Professional Bridge Between Experience and Confidence
This mentorship program offers an opportunity for bookkeepers to work directly with a CPA who understands both accounting principles and the technical nuances of QuickBooks Online. It is ideal for new bookkeepers needing clarity and direction, as well as experienced professionals transitioning to QBO.
Participants will learn how to:
This mentorship is not a beginner course. To qualify, participants must have:
Sullivan's CPA firm operates as a social enterprise focused on empowerment, education, and access. While her Done-It-With-
Learn more about the mentorship program:
🌐 www.yvonnesullivancpa.com
📧 hello@yvonnesullivancpa.com
Media Contact
Yvonne Sullivan, CPA
hello@yvonnesullivancpa.com
