Norvell Jefferson publishes HIMSS25 trend report on AI, interoperability, and trust in healthcare
But it doesn't stop there—this report also speaks directly to healthcare marketers. It breaks down how these trends influence brand positioning, storytelling, and go-to-market strategies in an industry that's moving fast but still demands credibility and clarity.
Key insights from the report
AI that works behind the scenes: Ambient intelligence—
No interoperability, no AI: Without seamless data sharing, AI remains isolated. The report shows how standards like FHIR and TEFCA are helping connect systems, but fragmentation is still holding progress back.
Cybersecurity = trust: With AI tools processing sensitive patient data, trust is everything. Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT concern—it's a brand-level requirement and a make-or-break factor in adoption.
Care beyond the hospital: From remote monitoring to AI-powered virtual assistants, care is shifting away from hospitals and into homes and communities. This opens new messaging challenges—and opportunities—
Why marketing must evolve: Technical features aren't enough. Marketers must communicate value through outcomes, not buzzwords. Messaging needs to be simpler, more human, and focused on solving real problems for healthcare professionals and IT buyers.
Why this report was created
"Healthcare is changing fast, and marketers need clarity on how to respond. This report helps brands understand where their audiences are heading—and how to stay relevant by connecting innovation to impact." – Norvell Jefferson
With roots in brand storytelling and campaign development, Norvell Jefferson sees this report as a way to help marketing leaders better respond to healthcare's current momentum. Whether you're launching a platform, repositioning a brand, or fine-tuning your message, knowing the direction of the market is essential.
"Our agency works at the intersection of science, tech and imagination. Reports like this aren't just observations—
