Norvell Jefferson publishes HIMSS25 trend report on AI, interoperability, and trust in healthcare

-- Norvell Jefferson'shighlights six major forces driving transformation in healthcare technology and communication. Based on on-site conversations, conference insights, and interviews with healthcare leaders, the report takes a close look at the shifting role of AI, the urgent need for interoperability, and how cybersecurity is becoming the bedrock of trust in digital care.But it doesn't stop there—this report also speaks directly to healthcare marketers. It breaks down how these trends influence brand positioning, storytelling, and go-to-market strategies in an industry that's moving fast but still demands credibility and clarity.: Ambient intelligence—AI that quietly listens, learns, and supports clinicians—is on the rise. Solutions like voice-enabled note-taking and real-time clinical support are no longer "nice to have" but part of the day-to-day workflow.: Without seamless data sharing, AI remains isolated. The report shows how standards like FHIR and TEFCA are helping connect systems, but fragmentation is still holding progress back.: With AI tools processing sensitive patient data, trust is everything. Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT concern—it's a brand-level requirement and a make-or-break factor in adoption.: From remote monitoring to AI-powered virtual assistants, care is shifting away from hospitals and into homes and communities. This opens new messaging challenges—and opportunities—for brands trying to stay relevant.: Technical features aren't enough. Marketers must communicate value through outcomes, not buzzwords. Messaging needs to be simpler, more human, and focused on solving real problems for healthcare professionals and IT buyers."Healthcare is changing fast, and marketers need clarity on how to respond. This report helps brands understand where their audiences are heading—and how to stay relevant by connecting innovation to impact." – Norvell JeffersonWith roots in brand storytelling and campaign development, Norvell Jefferson sees this report as a way to help marketing leaders better respond to healthcare's current momentum. Whether you're launching a platform, repositioning a brand, or fine-tuning your message, knowing the direction of the market is essential."Our agency works at the intersection of science, tech and imagination. Reports like this aren't just observations—they're tools to help brands cut through the noise, speak with confidence, and show up with purpose."Managing Director USq.dewidt@norvelljefferson.comManaging Director Canadaj.eversdijk@norvelljefferson.comNorvell Jefferson is a creative marketing agency working with companies in health, food, technology and sustainability. We transform complex topics into clear, inspiring brand stories that move people and business. From strategy to storytelling and campaigns, we help clients stand out in competitive B2B landscapes—connecting data, purpose and creativity across Europe and North America.Offices in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Boston and Vancouver.