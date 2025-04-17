Follow on Google News
Celebrating 40 Years: Hospice of South Texas Honors Decades of Compassionate End-of-Life Care
Celebrating 40 years of nonprofit service, Hospice of South Texas is the only 5-star rated hospice in Victoria and continues to provide compassionate, mission-driven care across 12 counties.
VICTORIA, TX — Celebrating 40 years of service, Hospice of South Texas, the region's trusted nonprofit hospice care provider, continues its mission of delivering compassionate end-of-life care to patients and families throughout Victoria and 12 surrounding counties.
Founded in 1985 by a committed team of local nurses, doctors, and volunteers, Hospice of South Texas has grown into a leader in hospice care. With offices in Victoria and Hallettsville and the Dornburg Center of Compassion—the area's only inpatient hospice facility—the organization remains deeply embedded in the community it serves.
Recognized with a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Hospice of South Texas has also been voted "Best of the Best" Hospice in Victoria for several years. The organization is a proud member of the Texas Non-Profit Hospice Alliance, a statewide coalition that champions high-quality, mission-driven care.
"People deserve to be treated with dignity, and families should feel supported every step of the way," said Dr. Ty Meyer, Full-time Medical Director. "That's what we've done for 40 years—and we're still doing it today."
"This milestone reflects the deep trust our community has placed in us," added Laurie Eder, Interim CEO. "We're proud to serve Victoria and surrounding counties with compassion and care."
"Hospice of South Texas is more than a care provider—it's a ministry of compassion,"
Why Our Hospice is Different
As a nonprofit, Hospice of South Texas is guided by mission, not margin. Every dollar is reinvested into care, grief support, and services that go beyond what most for-profit providers offer.
What sets us apart:
- Personalized Care – More time spent with patients and families
- Holistic Support – Spiritual care, bereavement counseling, and volunteer companionship
- Community Access – Services provided based on need, not ability to pay
- Trusted Legacy – 40 years of experience and excellence in South Texas
Real Stories, Real Impact
One local family shared:
"Hospice of South Texas cared for my mother for nearly two years. Their support allowed her to live at home with dignity, and her final days at the Dornburg Center were filled with the same love and compassion. We'll always be grateful."
Volunteers Welcome
From retired teachers and veterans to high school students, volunteers are vital to the heart of Hospice of South Texas.
"We're not just looking for help—we're inviting people to be part of something meaningful,"
Contact
Laurie Eder, Interim CEO
