DDS Acoustical Specialties Celebrates Milestone Year with Strategic Growth and Leadership Changes

Tyler Hadley

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Tyler Hadley

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

thadley@ddsacoustical.com

-- DDS Acoustical Specialties, a leading provider of innovative noise control solutions across the country, proudly celebrates five years of dynamic growth and transformation. Since its founding, DDS has established itself as a trusted partner in architectural, industrial, and exterior acoustics, delivering high-performance noise control systems with unmatched customer service.This milestone marks both a moment of reflection and transition for the DDS leadership team. Co-founder and partnerofficially retired in, concluding a celebrated career marked by dedication and industry expertise. Steve's influence was foundational to DDS's early success, and his legacy continues to guide the company's mission.To meet the growing demands of its expanding customer base, DDS has invested in operational leadership and installation capacity.In a major leadership expansion, DDS is also proud to announce the appointment ofas. Dawn brings over 30 years of experience in the acoustical manufacturing industry, having held progressive leadership roles at Sound Seal in Agawam, MA. Her accomplishments span plant management, inventory systems, production scheduling, business system integration, and cross-departmental collaboration. With expertise in Lean Six Sigma, Sage Manufacturing, and operational restructuring, Dawn's strategic insight and dedication to team development will strengthen DDS's internal operations and enhance client delivery.The company also welcomesandto oversee field operations and warehouse management. Both bring deep industry experience, strong technical backgrounds, and a customer-first mindset that aligns perfectly with DDS's standards of excellence.has been promoted to, reflecting his outstanding contributions to DDS's brand growth and client outreach since the company's inception. Under Tyler's leadership, the company has expanded its digital presence, strengthened its community partnerships, and achieved record-setting sales growth. DDS plans to launch a new, updated website later this year."Our team is stronger than ever," said, President of DDS Acoustical Specialties. "We've built this company on trust, innovation, and relationships—and I couldn't be more excited about where we're headed. These changes position us for the next phase of growth while staying true to the values that got us here."As DDS looks to the future, the company remains committed to its mission: solving acoustic challenges through expertly crafted solutions that improve the quality, safety, and comfort of built environments.DDS Acoustical Specialties is a trusted provider of custom noise control solutions for commercial, industrial, and exterior applications. From architectural acoustics and soundproofing to large-scale noise mitigation, DDS designs and installs high-performance systems that improve comfort, privacy, and safety in built environments. Backed by a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to service excellence, DDS partners with architects, contractors, business owners, and facility managers to solve complex acoustic challenges with creativity, precision, and care.