Don Barnhart Drops New Comedy Special And Announces Las Vegas And Hawaii Residencies
Don Barnhart Drops Bold New Comedy Special "You Do You," Expands Vegas Residency, and Brings Big Laughs to Hawaii with Aloha Ha Comedy Club
By: Comedy News Report
Unfiltered, fearless, and laugh-out-loud funny, You Do You takes aim at cancel culture, common sense, and everything in between with Barnhart's signature no-holds-barred wit.
Barnhart is also doubling down after the success of his family-friendly version of his stand-up streaming on Dry Bar - proving you can still bring the laughs without dropping F-bombs. "I like pushing buttons and making people think," Barnhart says, "but I also love making people of all ages laugh. This new special on Open Bar really allows me to push the envelope and dive deep into comedy."
That balance of edgy and accessible has made him a staple for audiences from Vegas to Afghanistan. Although Barnhart excels in clean comedy, his nightclub show doesn't hold back.
Barnhart emphasized, "If your easily offended or have an agenda, you probably shouldn't be going to a comedy club and you missed the entire point of it all."
Barnhart has spent decades touring the world, often performing for the U.S. military in some of the most remote (and dangerous) locations on the planet. His mission? Simple: bring laughter, comedy and a piece of home to the front lines.
Hitting the Strip and the Islands
Back in Vegas, Barnhart's popular residency at Delirious Comedy Club is still going strong, with shows Tuesday through Sunday at 7 PM with a 9pm show on Friday and Saturday inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street. Packed houses, wild sets, and surprise guest appearances make it one of the Strip's must-see shows.
But now, Barnhart is taking the show on the road—to paradise.
Launching July 2025, Barnhart is teaming up with longtime friend and fellow comedian Guy Fessenden to open the Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The club promises a full slate of world-class stand-up, magic, and variety acts, with a chill island vibe and a killer cocktail list to match.
"This has been a dream for years," says Barnhart. "To bring top-tier comedy full-time to Hawaii, with ocean breezes instead of showroom smoke? Count me in."
Fessenden, a comedy veteran and producer, will also rotate between the two clubs, making sure each show delivers that perfect mix of vacation fun and Vegas-quality laughs. Fessenden, a rising comedy star whose sharp delivery, observational brilliance, and natural storytelling make him a crowd favorite night after night.
Guy's style blends clever punchlines with genuine warmth, tackling everything from relationships and parenting to the weird quirks of everyday life. Whether he's cracking wise or sharing a slice of his own experiences, Fessenden's sets are the perfect mix of smart, bold, and heartwarming.
Catch Don Barnhart Live or Online:
📺 Watch the new specials (uncut and family-friendly) at: www.OpenBarComedy.com
🎟 Get tickets for Las Vegas: www.DeliriousComedyClub.com
🌴 Follow updates on the Hawaii launch: www.AlohaHaComedyClub.com
🌐 Everything Don: www.DonBarnhart.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Don Barnhart
📧 mgt@deliriouscomedyclub.com
📞 (702) 541-2660
About Don Barnhart:
Don Barnhart is a veteran stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker with appearances on NBC, Comedy Central, and Dry Bar Comedy. He's performed in 1,000+ cities and 30+ countries, including countless tours entertaining U.S. troops overseas. Known for his clever, fearless comedy and deep love for the craft, Barnhart continues to prove why laughter truly is the best medicine.
About Guy Fessenden:
Comedian and producer Guy Fessenden brings decades of experience to the mic. As co-owner of Aloha Ha Comedy Club and Delirious, he helps blend smart comedy with a laid-back island experience—where aloha meets absurdity.
About Delirious Comedy Club (Las Vegas):
Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club is a high-energy venue featuring national headliners and rising stars. Catch nightly shows in an intimate setting where you're always close to the funny.
About Aloha Ha Comedy Club (Hawaii):
Opening July 2025 in Honolulu, Aloha Ha Comedy Club offers a fresh take on nightlife in the islands. With a lineup curated by pro comedians, expect top-tier entertainment with a tropical twist with full food and drink menus.
Comedy News Report
***@deliriouscomedyclub.com
