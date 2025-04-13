Follow on Google News
Kuna Dad And Former Mlb Player Brandon Barnes Team Up To Build $120 Million Youth Sports Complex
Brandon Barnes, who played outfield for the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, and Cleveland Indians from 2012 to 2018, brings star power and a shared passion for youth sports to the project. Known for hitting for the cycle in 2013 and two inside-the-park home runs in 2014, Barnes now coaches Little League alongside McMenomey. "This complex is about giving kids the opportunities I had to chase their dreams," Barnes said. "David's vision is bold, and I'm all in to make it happen."
The Kuna Youth Sports Complex will feature 14 artificial turf baseball/softball fields, 8 full-sized indoor basketball courts, a 5,000-seat championship stadium, a family entertainment center with bowling and food courts, two hotels, two restaurants, and a gas station. Set to host national tournaments and local games, it will save families travel costs while boosting Kuna's economy with jobs and tourism. Naming rights are available, offering businesses a chance to align with this community-driven project.
"People say this can't be done, but with Brandon's experience and our community's support, we're proving them wrong," said McMenomey, a Meridian resident who sees the complex as a "divine calling." "This is for every kid who deserves a shot and every family who wants a place to make memories."
Despite facing big development hurdles and skeptics, McMenomey and Barnes are driven by their shared love for kids and sports. "Brandon's MLB journey inspires us all," McMenomey said. "Together, we're building a place where the next generation can shine."
Media are invited to cover the May 7 meeting or interview McMenomey, Barnes, local families, or city officials for exclusive insights into this underdog story. For details, visuals, or to arrange interviews, contact David McMenomey at david@truegrittsports.org or (408) 516-7517.
Join us in supporting a dad and a former MLB star's big swing to make the impossible possible. Visit truegrittsports.org to donate or learn more.
About True Gritt Youth Sports True Gritt Youth Sports is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through sports and community development. Led by founder David McMenomey and supported by former MLB player Brandon Barnes, it aims to build the Kuna Youth Sports Complex as a beacon of opportunity for the Treasure Valley and beyond.
David McMenomey
david@truegrittsports.org
