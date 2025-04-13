 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Youth Sports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Meridian
  Idaho
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2025
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

Follow on Google News

Kuna Dad And Former Mlb Player Brandon Barnes Team Up To Build $120 Million Youth Sports Complex

By:
 
MERIDIAN, Idaho - April 18, 2025 - PRLog -- KUNA, Idaho – In a David vs. Goliath story, David McMenomey, a Kuna dad and youth baseball coach, is taking on the big development world to build a $120 million, 114-acre youth sports complex—and he's got former Major League Baseball player Brandon Barnes by his side. Through their nonprofit, True Gritt Youth Sports, and a groundbreaking public-private partnership with the City of Kuna, they're transforming 20 acres of city-donated land into a world-class facility that will draw 1 million visitors annually and redefine the Treasure Valley's future.

Brandon Barnes, who played outfield for the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, and Cleveland Indians from 2012 to 2018, brings star power and a shared passion for youth sports to the project. Known for hitting for the cycle in 2013 and two inside-the-park home runs in 2014, Barnes now coaches Little League alongside McMenomey. "This complex is about giving kids the opportunities I had to chase their dreams," Barnes said. "David's vision is bold, and I'm all in to make it happen."

The Kuna Youth Sports Complex will feature 14 artificial turf baseball/softball fields, 8 full-sized indoor basketball courts, a 5,000-seat championship stadium, a family entertainment center with bowling and food courts, two hotels, two restaurants, and a gas station. Set to host national tournaments and local games, it will save families travel costs while boosting Kuna's economy with jobs and tourism. Naming rights are available, offering businesses a chance to align with this community-driven project.

"People say this can't be done, but with Brandon's experience and our community's support, we're proving them wrong," said McMenomey, a Meridian resident who sees the complex as a "divine calling." "This is for every kid who deserves a shot and every family who wants a place to make memories."

Recently featured in the Idaho Statesman (https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/article30366246...), and Yahoo! News (https://www.yahoo.com/news/120-million-youth-sports-compl...), the project is gaining momentum as land rezoning progresses. A public information meeting is set for May 7, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at Swan Falls High School, where residents can learn more and join the movement. True Gritt Youth Sports is also launching a fundraising campaign, offering personalized bricks for the Community Honor Wall—donors contributing $250 or more can etch their legacy inside the complex.

Despite facing big development hurdles and skeptics, McMenomey and Barnes are driven by their shared love for kids and sports. "Brandon's MLB journey inspires us all," McMenomey said. "Together, we're building a place where the next generation can shine."

Media are invited to cover the May 7 meeting or interview McMenomey, Barnes, local families, or city officials for exclusive insights into this underdog story. For details, visuals, or to arrange interviews, contact David McMenomey at david@truegrittsports.org or (408) 516-7517.

Join us in supporting a dad and a former MLB star's big swing to make the impossible possible. Visit truegrittsports.org to donate or learn more.

About True Gritt Youth Sports True Gritt Youth Sports is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through sports and community development. Led by founder David McMenomey and supported by former MLB player Brandon Barnes, it aims to build the Kuna Youth Sports Complex as a beacon of opportunity for the Treasure Valley and beyond.

Contact
David McMenomey
***@truegrittsports.org
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@truegrittsports.org Email Verified
Tags:Youth Sports
Industry:Sports
Location:Meridian - Idaho - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Apr 18, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share