Ten Acres Pharmacy Leads Way in Sustainable Packaging with Pillumina's 100% Recyclable Pill Bottle
Ten Acres Pharmacy, Pillumina to Be Joined by National Stewardship Action Council in Celebrating Earth Day Launch
By: Pillumina
Last year, over 7 billion prescriptions were dispensed in the U.S. — yet only 3% of plastic pill bottles were recycled. That means that more than 6.8 billion ended up in landfills or incinerators. It's time for a change. Pillumina, a Bay Area-based innovator in sustainable healthcare packaging, is transforming the pharmaceutical industry with aluminum pill bottles that are infinitely recyclable. This Earth Week, Pillumina and Ten Acres Pharmacy are joining forces to raise awareness and inspire action toward more sustainable practices in healthcare and showcasing a tangible solution to the pervasive issue of single-use plastic waste.
Earth Day Celebration Event
The public is invited to celebrate Ten Acres Pharmacy's groundbreaking switch to sustainable packaging alongside Pillumina and the National Stewardship Action Council (https://www.nsaction.us/
Event Highlights
"We are honored to partner with Ten Acres Pharmacy and sustainability champion Dr. Sonya Frausto!," Peter Daheb - Pillumina Co-founder said. "Sonya immediately recognized the positive impact she can have on her community by switching to our infinitely recyclable aluminum pill bottles to replace the plastic bottles with shockingly low 3% recycle rate. She is committed to being part of the solution to help reduce plastic waste by choosing our environmentally friendly pill bottles to promote a healthier planet!"
You're Invited
Pillumina invites the public, healthcare professionals and elected officials from the Greater Sacramento region to join the Earth Day celebration at Ten Acres Pharmacy and learn how they are advocating for pharmacy sustainability.
Event Details
Join us for a launch event to celebrate the groundbreaking use of 100% recyclable aluminum pill bottles. Our guests will learn about the benefits of using Pillumina's innovative pill bottles, meet industry experts, and even receive a special gift. We hope to see you there!
About Pillumina:
Pillumina is a Bay Area-based company dedicated to providing sustainable and innovative pharmaceutical packaging solutions. Their aluminum pill bottles offer a durable, recyclable, and environmentally responsible alternative to traditional plastic pill bottles. Pillumina is committed to leading the healthcare industry towards a more sustainable future.
Pillumina Contact:
About Ten Acres Pharmacy:
Ten Acres Pharmacy is Sacramento's first pharmacy to utilize Pillumina's aluminum pill bottles, demonstrating their dedication to sustainability and patient well-being. They provide comprehensive pharmaceutical services with a focus on environmental responsibility.
About NSAC:
The National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC) is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization that advocates and provides consulting services to advance a responsible, circular economy, anywhere in the U.S., and at any level of government. NSAC has been instrumental in the passage of several first-in-the-
