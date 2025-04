Ten Acres Pharmacy Leads Way in Sustainable Packaging with Pillumina's 100% Recyclable Pill Bottle

Ten Acres Pharmacy, Pillumina to Be Joined by National Stewardship Action Council in Celebrating Earth Day Launch

By: Pillumina

Spotlight on sustainability — see how Ten Acres Pharmacy is leading by example with its switch to recyclable bottles.

Innovation in action — learn about Pillumina's aluminum pill bottles and their potential to replace plastic pill bottles that cannot be collected in U.S. household recycling.

Need for legislation — Understand the urgent and persistent need for more sustainable legislation in healthcare.

Patients — Visit Ten Acres Pharmacy in Sacramento to experience sustainable prescription services firsthand, or ask your pharmacist about using Pillumina bottles.

Healthcare professionals — Discover the benefits of Pillumina bottles for your business and the environment. Request samples and learn how this innovative solution can enhance your brand and keep customers happy.

Elected officials and policymakers — Engage with Pillumina and Ten Acres Pharmacy to explore policy solutions that support the transition to sustainable pharmaceutical packaging, including funding allocation and regulatory frameworks.

Date: April 22, 2025

Time: 11 AM

Location: Ten Acres Pharmacy

Website: https://www.pillumina.com/

Peter Daheb, Co-founder, peter@pillumina.com, (650) 465-9033

Abe Matar, Co-founder, abe@pillumina.com, (650) 670-0890

Contact

Peter Daheb

***@pillumina.com Peter Daheb

End

-- Ten Acres Pharmacy (https://tenacrespharmacy.com), owned by sustainability advocate Dr. Sonya Frausto, is pioneering a new era of environmentally responsible pharmaceutical services. As the first pharmacy in Sacramento to adopt Pillumina's durable and 100% recyclable aluminum bottles, Ten Acres is setting a bold example for how other local businesses can reduce plastic waste and champion sustainability in healthcare.Last year, over 7 billion prescriptions were dispensed in the U.S. — yet only 3% of plastic pill bottles were recycled. That means that more than 6.8 billion ended up in landfills or incinerators. It's time for a change. Pillumina, a Bay Area-based innovator in sustainable healthcare packaging, is transforming the pharmaceutical industry with aluminum pill bottles that are infinitely recyclable. This Earth Week, Pillumina and Ten Acres Pharmacy are joining forces to raise awareness and inspire action toward more sustainable practices in healthcare and showcasing a tangible solution to the pervasive issue of single-use plastic waste.The public is invited to celebrate Ten Acres Pharmacy's groundbreaking switch to sustainable packaging alongside Pillumina and the National Stewardship Action Council ( https://www.nsaction.us/ ), a driving force for a responsible circular economy in California and across the U.S."We are honored to partner with Ten Acres Pharmacy and sustainability champion Dr. Sonya Frausto!," Peter Daheb - Pillumina Co-founder said. "Sonya immediately recognized the positive impact she can have on her community by switching to our infinitely recyclable aluminum pill bottles to replace the plastic bottles with shockingly low 3% recycle rate. She is committed to being part of the solution to help reduce plastic waste by choosing our environmentally friendly pill bottles to promote a healthier planet!"Pillumina invites the public, healthcare professionals and elected officials from the Greater Sacramento region to join the Earth Day celebration at Ten Acres Pharmacy and learn how they are advocating for pharmacy sustainability.Join us for a launch event to celebrate the groundbreaking use of 100% recyclable aluminum pill bottles. Our guests will learn about the benefits of using Pillumina's innovative pill bottles, meet industry experts, and even receive a special gift. We hope to see you there!Pillumina is a Bay Area-based company dedicated to providing sustainable and innovative pharmaceutical packaging solutions. Their aluminum pill bottles offer a durable, recyclable, and environmentally responsible alternative to traditional plastic pill bottles. Pillumina is committed to leading the healthcare industry towards a more sustainable future.Ten Acres Pharmacy is Sacramento's first pharmacy to utilize Pillumina's aluminum pill bottles, demonstrating their dedication to sustainability and patient well-being. They provide comprehensive pharmaceutical services with a focus on environmental responsibility.The National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC) is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization that advocates and provides consulting services to advance a responsible, circular economy, anywhere in the U.S., and at any level of government. NSAC has been instrumental in the passage of several first-in-the-nation laws such as SB 212 Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for medicines and needles passing in 2018 and was a key negotiator of the packaging EPR law in California, SB 54 passed in 2022.