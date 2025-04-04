Three Latino Powerhouses Unite to Reclaim Oakland, Expose Corruption and Mobilize Voters Across Ever

Oakland Latino Business Association (501(c)(3))

Website: www.OaklandLatinoPAC.com

-- Oakland's Latino community has had enough—and we're not alone. As the city drowns in a $200 million deficit, crime surges, fire stations close, and basic city services collapse, three unapologetically independent Latino-led forces are rising to the front lines to say:No more.Today marks the official launch of a three-pronged movement to restore power, accountability, and equity to every block in Oakland—from Fruitvale and Eastmont to West Oakland and the hills. Led by the newly activated:Together, these organizations will ignite a full-scale civic campaign to expose failure at the top, defend underserved communities, and drive a new era of leadership that answers to the people—not to backroom deals.Visit: www.OaklandLatinoBAC.com"Oakland isn't broken—it's being sabotaged from the inside," said Mario Juarez, Executive Director of the Oakland Latino Business Association. "We're done waiting for justice. Now we're building it—loud, local, and legally unstoppable."See more OaklandLatinoPAC.com1. Oakland Latino Business Association (501(c)(3))A truth-telling, community-driven powerhouse exposing how Oakland's budget failures and corrupt leadership are robbing Latino and Black neighborhoods of public safety, services, and justice. We'll publish weekly reports, district-specific breakdowns, and launch street-level campaigns to inform and activate voters.2. Advocacy Committee (501(c)(4))We're the policy bulldozer—amplifying Latino and allied voices, pushing legal reform, and partnering with Black, Indigenous, and immigrant groups to demand real enforcement of city laws, budget transparency, and a stop to political protection rackets.3. Political Action Committee (PAC)We're the muscle of the movement—funded by Oaklanders who are done with the lies. We're planning:This campaign cuts across racial lines. It's not just about Latinos—it's about every forgotten family in Brookfield, every Black homeowner in Eastmont, every Chinatown small business, and every immigrant mother holding it down with no help from City Hall.We've formed coalitions with:Together, we will reclaim our streets, our taxes, and our city.What's Next"This city is ours. The ballot is our weapon. And we will not let failure win again." – OaklandLatino Business Association Political Action Committee