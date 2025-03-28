Follow on Google News
Grassroots Election Integrity Org Weighs in on President Trump's Election Reform Executive Order
"Cause of America" evaluates President Trump's Executive Order "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections," calling the order "the most far-reaching action ever taken by a Presidential
By: Cause of America
One of the main directives found in the Executive Order involves the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) requiring documentary, government-issued proof of U.S. citizenship on its voter registration forms, rather than simply "attestation."
"The term 'related crimes' is a massive catch-all that could include any actions taken or not taken which facilitate non-citizen voting, e.g., non-enforcement or negligence in verification of citizenship,"
Besides requiring U.S. government agencies to provide states with access to federal databases to verify eligibility and citizenship of individuals registering to vote, the USAG will be required to enforce the voter list maintenance requirements of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). "This has never been done before. For the first time in twenty years since HAVA was enacted, voter roll total active registered voters should more closely align with the U.S. Census' estimates," stated Smith. "This is a major step forward in cleaning up our voter rolls."
Additionally, the Executive Order prevents states from counting ballots received after Election Day in federal elections; directs updates the EAC's Voluntary Voting System Guidelines (VVSG) to require additional documentation and paper trails where electronic devices are used in voting; requires the USAG to enter into information-
States who do not comply risk losing federal election-related funds, as under the new EO, funds will be conditioned on states complying with the integrity measures set forth by Federal law. This includes a requirement that states use the national mail voter registration form that will now require proof of citizenship.
"This Executive Order addresses several of the problems uncovered by citizen grassroots in the past five years," Smith remarked. "While it's certainly not comprehensive, it appears to have enough teeth to go a long way toward restoring free and fair elections in our country. The thousands of election integrity grassroots with Cause of America and other upstanding organizations are certainly applauding these efforts by the new administration, but make no mistake, we still have a long way to go."
Since the nonpartisan organization's launch in 2021, Mike Lindell's Cause of America has empowered grassroots initiatives, delivering critical resources and support to citizens dedicated to the pursuit of transparent and fair elections nationwide. More information is available at the organization's website at http://CauseOfAmerica.org
