Meet the Visionary Behind the World's Top Spiritual Leaders & Celebrity Psychics, Kelley KreinBrink

By: Inspiration Nation
 
LOS ANGELES - March 29, 2025 - PRLog -- Meet the Visionary Behind the World's Top Spiritual Leaders & Celebrity Psychics: Kelley KreinBrink of Inspiration Nation Productions

The Powerhouse Behind Spiritual Superstars

Los Angeles, CA – March 28, 2025 – When it comes to the spiritual industry's most renowned authors, psychic mediums, and transformational teachers, one powerhouse stands behind their success – Kelley KreinBrink. As the founder of Inspiration Nation Productions, Kelley has managed the careers of some of the world's top spiritual figures of our time. With over 20 years of experience, KreinBrink has booked over 750 events in 400 theaters worldwide, generating over $75 million in client revenue.

Representing The World's Most Influential Spiritual Voices

Kelley represents an impressive roster of #1 New York Times bestselling authors, celebrity psychic mediums, and transformational thought leaders who inspire millions worldwide, including:
  • James Van Praagh (vanpraagh.com) – World-renowned psychic medium and #1 bestseller.
  • Lisa Williams (lisawilliams.com) – Internationally acclaimed psychic medium.
  • Deb Sheppard (debsheppard.com) – Psychic medium and communicator.
  • Arielle Ford (arielleford.com) – Best-selling author and love expert.
  • Howard Falco (howardfalco.com) – Spiritual teacher and empowerment expert.
  • Cindy Kaza (mediumcindykaza.com)The Dead Files evidential medium.
  • Deborah King (deborahking.com) – Spiritual leader and master healer.
  • Luke Danskin (lukedanskin.com) – UK's top psychic medium.
  • James Twyman (jamestwyman.com) – Peace troubadour and bestselling author.
  • Dr. Barbara De Angelis (barbaradeangelis.com) – Bestselling author and transformational teacher.
  • Monica the Medium (monicathemedium.com) – Star of Monica the Medium TV series.
  • Sunny Dawn Johnston (sunnydawnjohnston.com) – Psychic medium and author.
  • Dr. Darren Weissman (drdarrenweissman.com) – Creator of The LifeLine Technique®.
  • Danny Blue (Danny-blue.com) – Internationally recognized mentalist.

Industry Impact & Influence

KreinBrink's clients have graced the world's biggest stages, achieved international bestseller status, and transformed millions of lives. She has collaborated with industry giants, including:
  • Gaia, Omega Institute, Agape, The Chopra Center, Kripalu
  • Good Morning America, The View, Larry King Live, Dr. Phil, Chelsea Handler
  • Coast to Coast, A&E, CNN, CBS, Hay House, Harper Collins

Beyond talent representation, Inspiration Nation Productions now offers an exclusive VIP Mentorship program designed to fast-track the careers of aspiring psychics and spiritual entrepreneurs. Through her unparalleled expertise in psychic medium representation, and transformational thought leadership, Kelley has helped bring inspiration and enlightenment to millions globally. VIP Mentorship (http://www.inspirationnationproductions.com/consulting)

About Kelley KreinBrink & Inspiration Nation Productions
Kelley KreinBrink's vision has carved out a specialized industry niche. She exclusively represents psychic mediums, bestselling authors, and transformational teachers. Inspiration Nation Productions continues to elevate the spiritual industry's most prominent voices.

For media inquiries or interviews please contact:
Kelley KreinBrink
Inspiration Nation Productions
Email: info@inspirationnationproductions.com
Website: www.inspirationnationproductions.com
