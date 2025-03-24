Follow on Google News
Meet the Visionary Behind the World's Top Spiritual Leaders & Celebrity Psychics, Kelley KreinBrink
By: Inspiration Nation
The Powerhouse Behind Spiritual Superstars
Los Angeles, CA – March 28, 2025 – When it comes to the spiritual industry's most renowned authors, psychic mediums, and transformational teachers, one powerhouse stands behind their success – Kelley KreinBrink. As the founder of Inspiration Nation Productions, Kelley has managed the careers of some of the world's top spiritual figures of our time. With over 20 years of experience, KreinBrink has booked over 750 events in 400 theaters worldwide, generating over $75 million in client revenue.
Representing The World's Most Influential Spiritual Voices
Kelley represents an impressive roster of #1 New York Times bestselling authors, celebrity psychic mediums, and transformational thought leaders who inspire millions worldwide, including:
Industry Impact & Influence
KreinBrink's clients have graced the world's biggest stages, achieved international bestseller status, and transformed millions of lives. She has collaborated with industry giants, including:
Beyond talent representation, Inspiration Nation Productions now offers an exclusive VIP Mentorship program designed to fast-track the careers of aspiring psychics and spiritual entrepreneurs. Through her unparalleled expertise in psychic medium representation, and transformational thought leadership, Kelley has helped bring inspiration and enlightenment to millions globally. VIP Mentorship (http://www.inspirationnationproductions.com/
About Kelley KreinBrink & Inspiration Nation Productions
Kelley KreinBrink's vision has carved out a specialized industry niche. She exclusively represents psychic mediums, bestselling authors, and transformational teachers. Inspiration Nation Productions continues to elevate the spiritual industry's most prominent voices.
For media inquiries or interviews please contact:
Kelley KreinBrink
Inspiration Nation Productions
Email: info@inspirationnationproductions.com
Website: www.inspirationnationproductions.com
