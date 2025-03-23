Follow on Google News
In-Between The Mountains And The Ocean Sweeps Awards Season With Micro-budget Feature
Groundbreaking Debut Wins Eight Awards at Idyllwild on a $10K Budget — A Bold New Voice in Indie Film
Produced by Seriina Covarrubias of Ulixes Productions in collaboration with the team from Learn to Swim Film Collective, the film is a testament to what can be achieved when passion and vision override the constraints of funding. A radical take on the anthology format, the film was shot with two cameras, two directors, two DP's, and two aspect ratios, shifting visual styles—including a dramatic transition from black-and-white to color reminiscent of The Wizard of Oz—to reflect its emotional core. At once grounded and surreal, the film offers a nuanced take on Los Angeles County, sprinkled with recognizable traits and hyper-local details that only true Angelenos will catch.
The first story in the anthology takes place in Altadena, CA, an area forever changed by the Eaton Canyon Fire. Many of the film's original locations were lost, and co-director Seriina Covarrubias's and editor Kevin Weyrick Rowles's home was severely damaged during the fire. What began as a celebration of their city became an unexpected act of preservation—
With a ten-person ensemble cast made up of underrepresented leads, the film reflects the diversity and complexity of L.A.'s communities. The directors—both mixed-race Mexican American and part of the LGBTIQA+ community—infuse the film with lived experience and authenticity, crafting a narrative that's as emotionally resonant as it is structurally daring.
"Indie film is more important than ever," said Covarrubias. "With studios too afraid to green light new stories or take chances on newer directors, the weight of that responsibility is going to fall on indie filmmakers to put themselves out there. Many people are out of work in the industry right now, so it's crucial that we create our own work—and our own audiences. People want new stories, not just a rehashing of the past."
Festival audiences and critics alike have praised the film's innovative structure—drawing comparisons to Pulp Fiction—as well as its naturalistic sound design, seamless ADR work, and emotionally layered performances.
With more festivals on the horizon and industry buzz growing, In-Between the Mountains and the Ocean marks the arrival of a bold, fresh voice in independent cinema. The filmmakers are currently seeking opportunities to host a community screening in the Pasadena/Altadena area to share the film with the neighborhood that inspired it.
