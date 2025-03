In-Between The Mountains And The Ocean Sweeps Awards Season With Micro-budget Feature

Groundbreaking Debut Wins Eight Awards at Idyllwild on a $10K Budget — A Bold New Voice in Indie Film

--, a strikingly original feature film from an emerging filmmaking team, has taken the festival circuit by storm—winningat the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema, including, and—all made on a micro-budget of justProduced byin collaboration with the team from, the film is a testament to what can be achieved when passion and vision override the constraints of funding. A radical take on the anthology format, the film was shot with, shifting visual styles—including a dramatic transition from black-and-white to color reminiscent of—to reflect its emotional core. At once grounded and surreal, the film offers a, sprinkled with recognizable traits and hyper-local details that only true Angelenos will catch.The first story in the anthology takes place in, an area forever changed by the. Many of the film's original locations were lost, and co-director Seriina Covarrubias's and editor Kevin Weyrick Rowles's home was severely damaged during the fire. What began as a celebration of their city became an unexpected act of preservation—capturing spaces and moments as they were before they were lost to wildfire. The film features stunning cinematography that highlights the natural beauty and remarkably varied vegetation found in Altadena, showcasing a side of the region rarely seen on screen.With a ten-person ensemble cast made up of underrepresented leads, the film reflects the diversity and complexity of L.A.'s communities. The directors—both—infuse the film with lived experience and authenticity, crafting a narrative that's as emotionally resonant as it is structurally daring." said Covarrubias. "Festival audiences and critics alike have praised the film's innovative structure—drawing comparisons to—as well as its naturalistic sound design, seamless ADR work, and emotionally layered performances.With more festivals on the horizon and industry buzz growing,marks the arrival of a bold, fresh voice in independent cinema. The filmmakers are currently seeking opportunities to host a community screening in the Pasadena/Altadena area to share the film with the neighborhood that inspired it.Follow the film on Instagram at @ulixesproductions @ltsfilmcollective, and visit https://linktr.ee/ ulixesproductions for press info, screening details, and links to support those affected by the fire.Ulixes Productions is a new, independent film company committed to telling bold, unexpected stories that challenge convention and amplify underrepresented voices. With a focus on emotionally resonant, visually inventive narratives, Ulixes aims to take audiences on journeys that shift perspective and expand understanding—proving that small teams with big vision can change the cinematic landscape.