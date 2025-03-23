 

In-Between The Mountains And The Ocean Sweeps Awards Season With Micro-budget Feature

Groundbreaking Debut Wins Eight Awards at Idyllwild on a $10K Budget — A Bold New Voice in Indie Film
By:
 
LOS ANGELES - March 27, 2025 - PRLog -- In-Between the Mountains and the Ocean, a strikingly original feature film from an emerging filmmaking team, has taken the festival circuit by storm—winning eight major awards at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema, including Best Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Ensemble Cast—all made on a micro-budget of just $10,000.

Produced by Seriina Covarrubias of Ulixes Productions in collaboration with the team from Learn to Swim Film Collective, the film is a testament to what can be achieved when passion and vision override the constraints of funding. A radical take on the anthology format, the film was shot with two cameras, two directors, two DP's, and two aspect ratios, shifting visual styles—including a dramatic transition from black-and-white to color reminiscent of The Wizard of Oz—to reflect its emotional core. At once grounded and surreal, the film offers a nuanced take on Los Angeles County, sprinkled with recognizable traits and hyper-local details that only true Angelenos will catch.

The first story in the anthology takes place in Altadena, CA, an area forever changed by the Eaton Canyon Fire. Many of the film's original locations were lost, and co-director Seriina Covarrubias's and editor Kevin Weyrick Rowles's home was severely damaged during the fire. What began as a celebration of their city became an unexpected act of preservation—capturing spaces and moments as they were before they were lost to wildfire. The film features stunning cinematography that highlights the natural beauty and remarkably varied vegetation found in Altadena, showcasing a side of the region rarely seen on screen.

With a ten-person ensemble cast made up of underrepresented leads, the film reflects the diversity and complexity of L.A.'s communities. The directors—both mixed-race Mexican American and part of the LGBTIQA+ community—infuse the film with lived experience and authenticity, crafting a narrative that's as emotionally resonant as it is structurally daring.

"Indie film is more important than ever," said Covarrubias. "With studios too afraid to green light new stories or take chances on newer directors, the weight of that responsibility is going to fall on indie filmmakers to put themselves out there. Many people are out of work in the industry right now, so it's crucial that we create our own work—and our own audiences. People want new stories, not just a rehashing of the past."

Festival audiences and critics alike have praised the film's innovative structure—drawing comparisons to Pulp Fiction—as well as its naturalistic sound design, seamless ADR work, and emotionally layered performances.

With more festivals on the horizon and industry buzz growing, In-Between the Mountains and the Ocean marks the arrival of a bold, fresh voice in independent cinema. The filmmakers are currently seeking opportunities to host a community screening in the Pasadena/Altadena area to share the film with the neighborhood that inspired it.

Follow the film on Instagram at @ulixesproductions @ltsfilmcollective, and visit https://linktr.ee/ulixesproductions for press info, screening details, and links to support those affected by the fire.

About Ulixes Productions: Ulixes Productions is a new, independent film company committed to telling bold, unexpected stories that challenge convention and amplify underrepresented voices. With a focus on emotionally resonant, visually inventive narratives, Ulixes aims to take audiences on journeys that shift perspective and expand understanding—proving that small teams with big vision can change the cinematic landscape.

Contact
Ulixes Productions
***@ulixesproductions.com
Email:***@ulixesproductions.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment
Industry:Movies
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Awards
