Center 1968 Celebrates One Year of Empowering Black Women Leaders in Policy and Public Service

Honoring the Legacy of Shirley Chisholm, Center 1968 Expands Programs to Develop the Next Generation of Black Women Leaders
By: Center 1968
 
 
Jsessoms 8145 Crop 01
PHILADELPHIA - March 25, 2025 - PRLog -- As Center 1968 proudly marks its first anniversary, the organization celebrates a groundbreaking year dedicated to amplifying Black women's voices in policy, governance, and public service. Named after the iconic Shirley Chisholm—the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress in 1968—Center 1968 embodies her trailblazing spirit, commitment to justice, and relentless pursuit of opportunity for future generations.

"Shirley Chisholm once said, 'If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair,'" says Stephanie Etienne, Executive Director of Center 1968. "In our first year, we've done just that—creating programs that equip Black leaders with the knowledge, tools, and networks to create lasting change in policy and government."

Since its inception, Center 1968 has quickly become a powerful force in shaping the future of Black women in leadership, rolling out a series of impactful initiatives to empower the next generation of political change-makers.

Center 1968's Cornerstone Initiatives:
  • The Barbara Jordan Fellowship: Honoring the legacy of the first Black woman from the South elected to Congress, this fellowship trains future policy leaders in legislative processes, advocacy, and governance. Fellows are prepared to influence laws and policies that directly affect Black communities.
  • The Ella Baker Briefing: A digital-first platform providing accessible, straightforward breakdowns of critical policy issues. This initiative ensures Black communities stay informed and actively engaged in the policymaking process—just as Ella Baker advocated for grassroots activism and empowerment.
  • The Valerie Jarrett Staffer Program: Inspired by Valerie Jarrett's pivotal role as a senior advisor to President Barack Obama, this program equips young professionals with mentorship, training, and placement in high-level government positions, paving the way for careers in public service.
  • The Crystal B. Faust Training: A unique, nonpartisan training program designed to empower participants to run for office or work on political campaigns. It fosters diversity and inclusion, welcoming individuals from across the political spectrum to learn the skills needed for successful political careers.

Looking to the Future

As Center 1968 steps into its second year, the organization is poised to expand its reach and deepen its impact. Upcoming initiatives will focus on enhancing political education access, strengthening community advocacy efforts, and ensuring that Black women's voices remain integral to policymaking at every level.

"Our first year was just the beginning," said Jasmine E. Sessoms, President of the Board. "We're not just building an organization—we're building a movement. A movement that ensures Black women's leadership and policy expertise are not just recognized, but respected and implemented in government."

For more information on Center 1968 and how to get involved, visit www.center1968.org  and keep up with our current events by following us online at www.instagram.com/center_1968/

raven@pr2politics.com
