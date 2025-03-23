A Transformational Leap in Libya's Banking Sector: The Rise of Digital Finance

Instant Debit Cards : No more waiting weeks for a bank card. Al Aman Bank, for example, now issues debit cards on the same day.

--Libya's banking sector is changing fast. Just a few years ago, long queues, delayed transactions, and cash shortages were the norm. Today, digital financial services are transforming how Libyans access and manage their money. From mobile banking apps to self-service kiosks, the country is making big strides toward a modern, efficient, and cashless economy.The past two years have seen major improvements in Libyan banks. Some of the biggest upgrades include:North Africa Bank is leading the way in digital banking by allowing customers to open accounts directly through its mobile app. Once approved, you only need to visit the branch when it's convenient to submit your physical documents. This is a game-changer for people who don't want to waste time on paperwork and in-person visits.Between September and November 2024, Libya saw the rise of One Pay, a digital payment system that's quickly gaining traction. It's supported by major banks like Jumhouria, National Commercial Bank, Wahda Bank, and North Africa Bank, though Al Saraya Bank has yet to join.While One Pay is making waves, LyPay is also gaining popularity. Running from August to November 2024, it has attracted more users than One Pay, thanks to its wider bank coverage and lower transfer limits.User Base Smaller LargerTransaction Efficiency Higher ModerateTransfer Limits Higher LowerBank Coverage All except Al Saraya All banks includedTotal Transaction Value High Very HighLibyan banks are making serious efforts to get people on board with digital payments. Here's what they're doing: