A Transformational Leap in Libya's Banking Sector: The Rise of Digital Finance
By: Arve Global
By Ahmed Maamar M Elhadar – Entrepreneur & Economic Journalist
Libya's banking sector is changing fast. Just a few years ago, long queues, delayed transactions, and cash shortages were the norm. Today, digital financial services are transforming how Libyans access and manage their money. From mobile banking apps to self-service kiosks, the country is making big strides toward a modern, efficient, and cashless economy.
Banking Just Got Easier
The past two years have seen major improvements in Libyan banks. Some of the biggest upgrades include:
Opening a Bank Account from Your Phone? Yes, It's Possible!
North Africa Bank is leading the way in digital banking by allowing customers to open accounts directly through its mobile app. Once approved, you only need to visit the branch when it's convenient to submit your physical documents. This is a game-changer for people who don't want to waste time on paperwork and in-person visits.
One Pay: Making Digital Payments Mainstream
Between September and November 2024, Libya saw the rise of One Pay, a digital payment system that's quickly gaining traction. It's supported by major banks like Jumhouria, National Commercial Bank, Wahda Bank, and North Africa Bank, though Al Saraya Bank has yet to join.
One Pay by the Numbers:
LyPay: The Other Major Player
While One Pay is making waves, LyPay is also gaining popularity. Running from August to November 2024, it has attracted more users than One Pay, thanks to its wider bank coverage and lower transfer limits.
LyPay at a Glance:
Which One's Better? A Quick Comparison
FeatureOne PayLyPay
User Base Smaller Larger
Transaction Efficiency Higher Moderate
Transfer Limits Higher Lower
Bank Coverage All except Al Saraya All banks included
Total Transaction Value High Very High
Banks Are Pushing for a Cashless Future
Libyan banks are making serious efforts to get people on board with digital payments. Here's what they're doing:
