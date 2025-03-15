Black Hilton Diamond Member Family Sues Hilton Hotels For Racial Discrimination And Harassment

By: Wadena Pyatt

-- A Black Disabled Hilton Diamond Members Family of Elderly Wade Pyatt, wife Roberta Pyatt, and their daughters Wadena Pyatt and Liltesha Pyatt were attacked with racial slurs, racial bias, disability discrimination, physical assault, invasion of privacy, breach of contract, harassment and retaliation, by Hilton Hotel Managers and staff at Hilton Homewood Suites, in Plainview, NY and Hilton Hampton Inn, Islandia, NY that was ongoing throughout the COVID pandemic until 2024.The racial and disabilities discrimination, harassment and retaliation complaint was filed on March 17th, 2025 by the Pyatt family against Hilton Hotels through the US Eastern District Court of New York under case No. CV-25-1478. Where the Pyatt's case is of the worst racial and disabilities discrimination with harassment and retaliation ongoing disputes to ever occur through Hotels in Suffolk County, New York.According to the complaint, a Hilton Hotel Manager was arrested for harassing the Pyatt family with order of protections issued and hired criminal by the Hilton Management team were also arrested 3 times for harassing the Pyatt family at the Hilton Hampton Inn, held in contempt of court, but pleaded guilty to the charges.Where the racial disputes started over a white Assistant Manager of Hilton Homewood Suites saying to the Pyatt's "you look like a black family from the hood who receives assistance through welfare. Your kind is not the right image for our Hotel. This is why we tried to hide you on the top floor , so we won't lose guest until we get you out. I've made a call to transfer your extended stay contract to the Hilton Hampton Inn, a low budget hotel and more fit for your kind."The Pyatt's were then threatened by the white Hilton Hotel Manager that he will call the police if the Pyatt's did not leave. Pyatt's were denied refund of monies because the manager said he transferred the Pyatt's to the Hilton Hampton Inn.Where the Pyatt's were still racially discriminated against and denied a handicap accessible room on the 1st floor, with an Hispanic female Hilton Manager and White Female Hilton Manager saying they too must hide the family on the 4th floor away from guest in a non handicap accessible room with saying "until we get your black, ni--, as-- out."The Pyatt's then filed more complaints with Hilton Corporate Office and government agencies. Where the Hilton Managers then called Pyatts more racial names with physical assaults, inclding attacking Elderly Wade Pyatt, Roberta Pyatt and Wadena Pyatt, daughter when she stepped in to protect her parents.The Suffolk County Police Comissioner Office had assigned a specific detectives investigation team to the Pyatt's racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims against Hilton Hotels, Employees and Associates. Where multiple injuries had occurred, especially towards Elderly Wade Pyatt because of discrimination, harassment, retaliation and financial abuses.The Pyatt's requested for $150,000 dollars to be refunded of their monies back in accordance with Hilton Hotel policies of having a zero-tolerance of racial discrimination with 100 % guarantee refund of monies back that was denied. The Pyatt's and Hilton Hotels remained in a nasty disputes over their monies paid with requests for refund because of the discrimination when Hilton Hotels had changes their minds about settlement with the Pyatt family who are Hilton Diamond Members.Where and or about March 17th, 2025, a white Hilton Hampton Inn Manager intentionally instructed of her staff to leave Elderly Wade Pyatt on the hotel main lobby floor for dead, like a stray dog and not to call the police when suffered a head injury. As a result, Mr.Pyatt ended up on this day in a local hospital brain ICU in critical condition, thereafter he was finally transported from the Hilton Hotel by police escorts and ambulance.Currently, Elderly Wade Pyatt is still under medical treatment and rehabilitation from the irreparable harm and injuries from the racial and disability discrimination through the Hilton Hotels.