Morocco Desert Tours for Adventure Seekers
Explore Morocco with tailored Morocco desert tours and exclusive private tour packages.
Off-Roading in the Sahara
Travelling through the Moroccan desert reaches its pinnacle when individuals choose off-roading adventures. The Sahara Desert' wild landscapes and shifting dunes form memories that stay forever when experienced by ATV riders or 4x4 tour guides. The tour starting points for desert excursions include Merzouga, Erg Chebbi, and Zagora. The skilled operators guide visitors deep into the desert by creating passages across difficult mountainous dunes.
Driving quad vehicles has become a preferred choice amongst people who desire to control their vehicles. Driving an ATV across dunes lets you physically experience rushing between hills and mastering challenging terrain while demonstrating your off-road skills. Experienced drivers will provide a 4x4 dune bash experience with a unique thrill-seeking adventure.
Sandboarding:
Any snowboarder must include Moroccan desert sandboarding on their to-do list. Erg Chebbi and Erg Chigaga's high dunes are perfect for steep sliding on golden areas. Sand's material properties deliver a softer contact point than snow, making it ideal for experienced and novice border crossers to enjoy their experience safely.
People going on Morocco desert tours participate in popular adventure activities, including sandboarding, which provides participants with boards to descend the dunes at their chosen speeds. Most people choose to sandboard during the cooler hours before or after noon to enjoy the moderate temperatures of the desert sands. Whether sliding stomach-first or using a snowboarder's posture, sandboarding delivers thrilling thrills as it lets people enjoy desert landscapes.
Camel Trekking with a Twist
Saharan trips reach their peak by linking camel trekking to additional activities, although traditional site-seeing remains the norm. The programs provide a suite of activities that begins with sleeping under the stars, followed by sunset camel rides and morning camel rides. A challenging desert experience leads people deep inside the arid landscape toward remote territories that let participants experience nomadic living.
Desert Camping and Stargazing
All Adventurous endeavours terminate in the Moroccan desert. The combination of staying at a traditional Berber campground offers authentic campsites featuring lively musical entertainment, Moroccan food delicacies, and excellent astronomical viewing conditions. At night, the Sahara reveals the clearest skies on Earth because cities do not illuminate its area, thus making it perfect for observing constellations, planets and the Milky Way.
Tips for an Unforgettable Adventure
