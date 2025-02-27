Follow on Google News
Dedeaux Properties Delivers 850,000 SF of Southern California Logistics Real Estate Space
By: Dedeaux Properties
"The disruption in the capital markets made it difficult for many developers to obtain construction financing, which has only served to thin the market and give it time to absorb the record amount of existing inventory," said Dedeaux Properties President Matt Evans. "Still, the Inland Empire remains one of the strongest and most-in-demand industrial markets in the United States buoyed by the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which combined continue to post record cargo traffic. This port activity will be a major demand driver for newly built, state-of-the-
Dedeaux Properties also announced that it has completed a series of strategic moves to enhance its position in the market to seize opportunities that arise in 2025 and beyond including capitalizing the redevelopment and investment of $750 million of wholly owned properties.
"We successfully executed on the business plans for multiple assets in a tough market, which will ultimately position us to leverage our competitive advantages this year," added Evans. "Not only did these moves considerably strengthen our balance sheet, but we were we able to return a significant amount of equity to our investors."
The firm's moves included:
About Dedeaux Properties
Los Angeles-based Dedeaux Properties, LLC (www.dedeauxproperties.com) focuses on the investment and development of logistics-oriented properties. A known innovator and leader in the IOS (Industrial Outdoor Storage) sector of logistics properties, Dedeaux Properties has an active development pipeline of more than two million square feet of industrial logistics properties including distribution, transloading, truck terminals and trailer yards and maintains a portfolio of over 14 million square feet.
Contact
Brandon Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc
***@dbrpr.com
