 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Logistics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2025
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
February 2025
2827

Follow on Google News

Dedeaux Properties Delivers 850,000 SF of Southern California Logistics Real Estate Space

By: Dedeaux Properties
 
 
5770 Industrial Pkwy Cross Dock, San Bernardino
5770 Industrial Pkwy Cross Dock, San Bernardino
LOS ANGELES - March 3, 2025 - PRLog -- Dedeaux Properties has received Certificates of Occupancy on five recently completed industrial developments in Southern California totaling approximately 850,000 square feet.

The projects include a 167,000-square-foot warehouse in Ontario, a 326,000-square-foot warehouse in Riverside, a 165,000-square-foot high-velocity distribution center in Fontana, a 53,000-square-foot cross-dock in Perris, a 52,000-square-foot cross-dock in San Bernardino and an 83k-square-foot distribution center in Rialto.  The deliveries come at a time when Southern California is experiencing the lowest volume of new industrial inventory in more than a decade. According to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, as of Q4 2024 only 12.6 million square feet were under development in the Inland Empire, representing the lowest volume since 2014.

"The disruption in the capital markets made it difficult for many developers to obtain construction financing, which has only served to thin the market and give it time to absorb the record amount of existing inventory," said Dedeaux Properties President Matt Evans.  "Still, the Inland Empire remains one of the strongest and most-in-demand industrial markets in the United States buoyed by the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which combined continue to post record cargo traffic.   This port activity will be a major demand driver for newly built, state-of-the-art logistics facilities like the ones we have delivered."

Dedeaux Properties also announced that it has completed a series of strategic moves to enhance its position in the market to seize opportunities that arise in 2025 and beyond including capitalizing the redevelopment and investment of $750 million of wholly owned properties.

"We successfully executed on the business plans for multiple assets in a tough market, which will ultimately position us to leverage our competitive advantages this year," added Evans. "Not only did these moves considerably strengthen our balance sheet, but we were we able to return a significant amount of equity to our investors."

The firm's moves included:
  • Recapitalization of a stabilized Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio, consisting of three sites totaling 1.1 million square-feet of land in San Bernardino County. The transaction allowed Dedeaux to remain in the portfolio, continuing to benefit from stable cash flow with a new partner, Carlyle Group (a global investment firm based in Washington DC).
  • Executed the sale of its first Kern County development project located in the master planned industrial community of Tejon Ranch. The transaction to a textile owner/user company opened the door for Dedeaux to expand its relationship with the Tejon Ranch Company to develop another warehouse in Lebec. The planned 511,000 square-foot facility is scheduled to break ground this summer.
  • Modified or refinanced the majority of 2024 completed projects to exit out of construction loans, freeing up significant equity to target new acquisition opportunities.

About Dedeaux Properties

Los Angeles-based Dedeaux Properties, LLC (www.dedeauxproperties.com) focuses on the investment and development of logistics-oriented properties. A known innovator and leader in the IOS (Industrial Outdoor Storage) sector of logistics properties, Dedeaux Properties has an active development pipeline of more than two million square feet of industrial logistics properties including distribution, transloading, truck terminals and trailer yards and maintains a portfolio of over 14 million square feet.

Contact
Brandon Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc
***@dbrpr.com
End
Source:Dedeaux Properties
Email:***@dbrpr.com
Posted By:***@dbrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Logistics
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DB&R Marketing Communications News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Mar 03, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share