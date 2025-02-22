 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Dental AI Receptionist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sunnyvale
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2025
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Follow on Google News

Heygent Dental AI Unveils Groundbreaking AI Receptionist Tech, Reinforcing Leadership in Dental AI

Over 200,000 Patient Conversations Handled Monthly Across North America and Canada
By:
 
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Feb. 26, 2025 - PRLog -- Heygent Dental AI (www.heygent.ai), the industry leader in AI receptionist and patient engagement solutions for dental practices, is taking its platform to the next level with the introduction of Human Core Technology, the most advanced human AI specifically designed for dental offices. With innovative features tailored to meet the needs of DSOs, multi-location practices, and individual dental offices across North America and Canada, Heygent continues to redefine the future of patient communication and operational efficiency in dentistry.

Human Core Technology is a powerful new addition to Heygent's platform, bringing next-level functionality and human AI that enables dental practices to better manage their patient interactions and operations. This new technology introduces multi-location support for DSOs and dental groups, allowing practices to manage multiple locations with a single admin account. The intelligent tags system instantly categorizes patient conversations, enabling quick identification of requests like appointment scheduling, insurance verification, or treatment inquiries. The AI also collects critical patient data, such as insurance details and contact information, for streamlined communication.

New Features for Enhanced Efficiency and Patient Engagement
  • Automated Recall and Follow-Up: The AI re-engages overdue, missed, or inactive patients and proactively follows up with unengaged ones, driving appointment bookings and patient retention.
  • Custom Appointment Scheduling & Confirmation: Practices can set specific logic for real-time appointment scheduling, with automated confirmations and rescheduling, improving patient convenience and reducing no-shows.
  • AI-Powered CRM Dashboard & Analytics: A unified dashboard categorizes patient interactions, provides AI-generated summaries, and tracks appointments with a calendar view. Detailed analytics enable data-driven decisions, such as identifying cancellation or rescheduling trends.
  • Multi-Location & Multi-User Support: Designed for DSOs and dental groups, Heygent's platform allows seamless management of multiple locations from a single admin account, with customizable user access and a consolidated view.
  • Real-Time Notifications & Two-Way Messaging: The platform sends real-time alerts for key events (e.g., appointment bookings, callback requests) and enables two-way messaging, allowing AI to read and respond to patient messages.

"With the introduction of our Human Core Technology, we're bringing AI to a level never seen before in the dental space," said Shaun, CEO and Co-Founder of Heygent Dental AI. "This new functionality is designed to support practices of all sizes—from single-location offices to large DSOs—helping them operate more efficiently, engage patients more effectively, and provide an experience that feels personalized and human. Our platform is the complete solution for managing patient conversations, from initial inquiry to post-appointment follow-up."

Trusted by DSOs and Dental Groups Across North America and Canada

Heygent Dental AI is already trusted by hundreds of dental offices across the United States and Canada, including large DSOs and multi-location practices. The platform's ability to automate key tasks like appointment bookings, patient recall, and follow-up allows dental practices to streamline operations and free up valuable staff time, all while improving patient retention and satisfaction.

The Future of Dental Patient Engagement

Heygent Dental AI's continuous innovation sets it apart from other solutions, offering dental offices a comprehensive platform that not only manages patient communication but actively drives patient engagement and retention. With advanced AI voice (beta), text messaging, and web chat, Heygent is now the go-to platform for dental practices seeking to revolutionize patient engagement. For more information on Heygent Dental AI and its cutting-edge solutions, please visit www.heygent.ai.

For more information or to schedule a demo (https://calendly.com/heygent/heygent-dentalai-demo), visit www.heygent.ai.

Media Contact
Heygent Dental AI
john@heygent.ai
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@heygent.ai Email Verified
Tags:Dental AI Receptionist
Industry:Health
Location:Sunnyvale - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Heygent Dental AI PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Feb 26, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share