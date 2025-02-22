Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Heygent Dental AI Unveils Groundbreaking AI Receptionist Tech, Reinforcing Leadership in Dental AI
Over 200,000 Patient Conversations Handled Monthly Across North America and Canada
Human Core Technology is a powerful new addition to Heygent's platform, bringing next-level functionality and human AI that enables dental practices to better manage their patient interactions and operations. This new technology introduces multi-location support for DSOs and dental groups, allowing practices to manage multiple locations with a single admin account. The intelligent tags system instantly categorizes patient conversations, enabling quick identification of requests like appointment scheduling, insurance verification, or treatment inquiries. The AI also collects critical patient data, such as insurance details and contact information, for streamlined communication.
New Features for Enhanced Efficiency and Patient Engagement
"With the introduction of our Human Core Technology, we're bringing AI to a level never seen before in the dental space," said Shaun, CEO and Co-Founder of Heygent Dental AI. "This new functionality is designed to support practices of all sizes—from single-location offices to large DSOs—helping them operate more efficiently, engage patients more effectively, and provide an experience that feels personalized and human. Our platform is the complete solution for managing patient conversations, from initial inquiry to post-appointment follow-up."
Trusted by DSOs and Dental Groups Across North America and Canada
Heygent Dental AI is already trusted by hundreds of dental offices across the United States and Canada, including large DSOs and multi-location practices. The platform's ability to automate key tasks like appointment bookings, patient recall, and follow-up allows dental practices to streamline operations and free up valuable staff time, all while improving patient retention and satisfaction.
The Future of Dental Patient Engagement
Heygent Dental AI's continuous innovation sets it apart from other solutions, offering dental offices a comprehensive platform that not only manages patient communication but actively drives patient engagement and retention. With advanced AI voice (beta), text messaging, and web chat, Heygent is now the go-to platform for dental practices seeking to revolutionize patient engagement. For more information on Heygent Dental AI and its cutting-edge solutions, please visit www.heygent.ai.
For more information or to schedule a demo (https://calendly.com/
Media Contact
Heygent Dental AI
john@heygent.ai
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse