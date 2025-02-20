A Perfect Lake Geneva Day Trip

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.
- Feb. 22, 2025
-- Lake Geneva, WI is a great getaway destination. Just 90 minutes from Chicago, the lakefront city attracts visitors from across the Midwest. The population easily doubles on weekends.
People are always looking for fun things to do in Lake Geneva, and they're easy to find. The city's bordered by a beautiful lake and surrounded by cute little towns to explore.
If you're looking to spend a fun shopping day trip in and around Lake Geneva, here's one to remember. There are four cute little towns nearby worth checking into. And they're home to several one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. Seriously, only the locals know about these shops. And they're only about 15 minutes apart!
Plus, if you're staying in Lake Geneva, this day trip is perfect – you'll be back in time for happy hour.
1. Just four miles north of Lake Geneva is Springfield, WI
(population 159). Don't blink.
Springfield features a beautiful little church from the 1860s that's home to Bella Botanica
(https://www.bellabotanicaboutique.com/#/
) boutique. Step in and relax. Owner and horticulturalist Tracy Hankwitz filled her botany-inspired gift shop with wonderful gardening books, tools, art prints, journals, pottery, planters, stained glass, vases, vintage home decor and of course, houseplants and perennials. Bella Botanica Boutique,1787 Walworth St., Springfield, WI.
Seasonally, Springfield is also home to the Pedal & Cup
(https://www.facebook.com/pedalncup/
) on the 20-mile White River Bike Trail for parking, bike rentals, snacks, ice cream, coffee and music.
2. Only 12 minutes east of Springfield is Burlington, WI
(population 10,500).
Burlington is home to the Josette Jewelry, Clothing & Gift
(https://www.facebook.com/
profile.php?
id=61551610212884)
boutique. Located in the historic downtown, the gift store features handcrafted Josette jewelry – pearl earrings, bracelets and necklaces from designer Jessica McLaughlin. The boutique also offers fun clothing. Plus, the Spa Room is filled with natural beauty and bath products, lotions, perfumes and candles. Josette Jewelry, Gifts & Home, 573 N Pine St., Burlington, WI
Burlington's also home to a Nestles
chocolate factory that often fills the town with a wonderful smell of freshly baked brownies. Plus, The Liar's Club
(https://www.burlingtoncoffeehouse.com/
liars-club-bar)
is an intimate cocktail lounge and home to Burlington's legendary tall tale writing competition.
3. Do you need a good indie bookstore fix? Just 7 ½ miles northeast of Burlington is Waterford, WI
(population 5,500).
In downtown Waterford along the Fox River is the cozy Reads by the River
(https://readsbytheriver.com/)
bookstore.
Owner Kelly Klein pours her heart into her community of book lovers with author events (including Cocktails & Conversations)
, book clubs and more. Not only do you find bestsellers, kids' books and gifts in the store. But it's also "Where book lovers find their happy place and strangers become friends." (Be careful of what you ask for.) Reads by the River, 102 E Main St.
Waterford is also home to the summertime Waterford Balloon Fest.
And don't miss the A Day in the Country
fall festival craft fair and car show in Rochester, WI (next door).
4. About 11 miles west of Waterford, WI is East Troy, WI
(population 4,300). And it's filled with surprises.
The Carpenter's Daughter
(https://carpenters-
daughter.square.site/)
boutique is one of about 10 shops surrounding the old-fashioned town square. The boutique offers an unhurried experience with beautiful and encouraging gifts for yourself or anyone you want to lift up. This is your stop if you're seeking farmhouse or faith-based home décor. They also sell Wisconsin-made scented candles, pottery, journals, throw pillows, coffee cups and art prints. The Carpenter's Daughter, 2893 Main Street.
East Troy is also home to the last operating spur of the Milwaukee Electric Railroad
(https://www.easttroyrr.org/)
and Wisconsin's oldest operating inn and tavern, the East Troy House
(https://easttroyhouse.com/)
(since 1842). And if you love Western wear … eureka! You'll find 100s of saddles, cowboy hats, boots and apparel at the West 20 Ranch and Saddle Company
(https://shop.west20.com/)
a few miles west of town.
5. Driving about 15 minutes south, you'll be back in Lake Geneva, WI
in time for fun happy hour choices…
The Hill Valley Wine & Cheese Bar
(https://hillvalleydairy.com/
pages/cheese-
bar-lake-geneva?
srsltid=AfmBOoqPKZHAeNMSLyVgrtX56wacuDY7Pivg6WHs5oG5hlk8po7T
q31u)
features a big selection of award winning artisan Wisconsin cheeses… and their own cheese mongers. The cheese bar offers wine, cider or beer flights and cheeseboards made with locally produced Hill Valley goudas, cheddars and curds. Hill Valley Cheese Bar, 512 Broad St.The Bottle Shop
(https://thebottleshoplakegeneva.com/
wine/) is a downtown Lake Geneva favorite. It features dozens of wines by bottle, glass or flight. Owner Beth Tumas delivers wonderful tastings, cheese platters, music and a great outdoor patio experience. Plus, they offer beers and spirits and apps in the lounge or bar. The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.