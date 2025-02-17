Follow on Google News
"All In" NAACP Gala Tonight with Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley of the National Council of Negro Women
*******TICKET UPDATE: The San Francisco NAACP has 40 individual tickets available at the door for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis from 6 PM to 7 PM********
NAACP San Francisco Hosts 102nd Annual Freedom Fund Gala: A Celebration of Unity and Visionary Leadership
The NAACP San Francisco is thrilled to announce the 102nd Annual Freedom Fund Gala, themed "All In," scheduled to take place on February 21, 2025, at 6 p.m. Marking over a century of dedication to civil rights, this year's gala will be held at the Hyatt Regency at 5 Embarcadero Center.
This year's gala is not just an event; it stands as a testament to the enduring strength and collective commitment towards achieving social justice. The theme "All In" encapsulates our unified mission to continue building pathways to equality and uplifting our San Francisco community.
We are honored to welcome Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, President, and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women, as our keynote speaker. Rev. Arline-Bradley brings with her an impressive legacy, boasting 21 years of expertise in healthcare, diversity, equity & inclusion, government affairs, and executive leadership. Her work truly embodies the spirit of our gala theme, reflecting a tireless commitment to social change.
Rev. Arline-Bradley's words resonate deeply with our mission: "With every great vision, you got to know your history." This powerful reminder, drawn from the vibrant legacy of Dorothy Height, propels us toward a future marked by greater societal impact and sustained change. Her presence promises to inspire and galvanize attendees as we celebrate progress and envision new horizons.
In addition, we are proud to announce that we will honor Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown Sr., celebrating 70 years of civil activism and 84 years of a life devoted to justice and equality. Rev. Dr. Brown has dedicated his life to the fight for civil rights, and his contributions to San Francisco have left an indelible mark. We are thrilled to celebrate his legacy and continue to draw inspiration from his extraordinary journey.
The Freedom Fund Gala is a highlight of the year for our community, bringing together leaders, activists, and supporters who are dedicated to advocating for justice and equality. The event promises an unforgettable evening of insightful dialogue, heartwarming celebration, and strategic collaboration.
We encourage prompt reservations as tickets are quickly selling out. Kindly join us in what is set to be a memorable and inspiring gathering, where impactful connections and new commitments toward justice will undoubtedly flourish.
For ticket purchase and sponsorship opportunities, please visit contact us at naacpbr@gmail.com or click here go here: https://paybee.io/
We invite members of the media to join a press briefing in the Media Room at the Market Street Foyer, Hyatt Regency Hotel, from 6:20 PM to 6:50 PM. Your presence in covering this important event would be greatly appreciated.
Contact:
Dr. Jonathan Butler
President
NAACP San Francisco
naacpsf@gmail.com
February 17, 2025
SF NAACP | 1290 Fillmore Street, Ste. 109 | San Francisco, CA 94115 US
Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@gmail.com
