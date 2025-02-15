 

Habitat for Humanity of the NRV seeks Future Homeowners for Airport Road Townhome Project

Construction of eleven new townhomes scheduled for completion in 2026
By:
 
BLACKSBURG, Va. - Feb. 15, 2025 - PRLog -- Habitat for Humanity of the NRV Seeks Future Homeowners for Airport Road Townhome Project

Blacksburg, VA – February 14, 2025 – Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (Habitat NRV) invites hardworking individuals and families from the service industries—teachers, police officers, first responders, healthcare workers, firefighters, and other essential community workers—to apply for homeownership in its upcoming Airport Road Townhome project.

A Homeowner Information Session will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Blacksburg Fire Station, 407 Hubbard Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060. This event will provide details on eligibility, the application process, and the benefits of becoming a Habitat homeowner.

Airport Road Townhome Project – Building Affordable Homes for Those Who Serve

The Airport Road Townhome project will bring 11 affordable townhomes to the heart of Blacksburg, offering a homeownership opportunity for those who work in and serve the local community. These thoughtfully designed townhomes will feature the following:
  • Two-story craftsman-style townhomes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and covered front porches.
  • Accessible units to accommodate aging in place and individuals with mobility needs.
  • A community-centered layout with a shared green space to foster a strong neighborhood environment.
  • Sustainable building practices in alignment with EarthCraft and National Green Building Standards (NGBS) to promote energy efficiency.

Making Homeownership Possible

This project is made possible through generous funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and the Town of Blacksburg, as well as additional contributions from capital campaigns and in-kind donations from partners like James Hardie, Simpson Strong-Tie, and Whirlpool​.

These homes will be placed in the New River Home Trust (NRHT), a community land trust that secures affordability for generations of homeowners​ to ensure long-term affordability.

Who Should Apply?

We are specifically seeking applications from:
  • Teachers, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and other service professionals who want to live and work in the Blacksburg community.
  • Individuals and families earning between 30%-80% of the area median income who meet Habitat's qualifications for homeownership, including the willingness to partner and complete "sweat equity" hours​.

Join Us to Learn More!

Interested applicants and community members are encouraged to attend the February 22nd event to learn more about this exciting opportunity to become a Habitat homeowner. Habitat NRV is committed to building trust and community through construction, advocacy, repair, and education​.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Habitat for Humanity of the NRV at (540) 381-1144 or visit https://www.habitatnrv.org/homebuyersclub

About Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley

Habitat for Humanity of the NRV serves Montgomery, Giles, Floyd, Pulaski counties and the City of Radford. As part of a global nonprofit housing organization, Habitat NRV works to construct, rehabilitate, and preserve homes, advocate for affordable housing, and provide financial and homeownership education to families in need​.

Media Contact
Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley
James Drader, Executive Director
info@habitatnrv.org
540-381-1144
