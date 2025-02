"The Airbnb for Restaurant Kitchens" – AirKitchenz Launches in Los Angeles & Orange County

The First-Ever Marketplace for Renting Underutilized Restaurant Kitchens

By: AirKitchenz

Generate passive income by renting out kitchen space when it's not in use.

Reduce financial strain and help independent restaurants stay open.

No extra overhead – make money from space that would otherwise sit empty.

No build-out costs, no risk, no long leases – instantly access a commercial kitchen.

Expand with ease – operate in multiple locations without taking on debt or loans.

Anyone who can cook can now start a food business – AirKitchenz removes all barriers to entry.

AI-Powered Kitchen Matching – Instantly finds the best kitchen for each business.

Seamless Bookings & Payments – Automated transactions between kitchen owners and renters.

Encrypted Messaging System – Secure communication to streamline deals.

Built-In Social Media Tools – AI-generated marketing campaigns for food businesses.

Contact

Diego Leporini

***@airkitchenz.com Diego Leporini

End

--LOS ANGELES, CA – February, 12, 2025 – AirKitchenz, the first-ever marketplace for renting underutilized restaurant kitchens, is now launching in Los Angeles and Orange County, set to revolutionize the food industry by solving one of its biggest inefficiencies—restaurant kitchen underutilization.Right now, the average restaurant kitchen is only in use 40-50% of the time, while 80% of independent restaurants shut down within two years due to high rent, labor costs, and razor-thin margins. Meanwhile, thousands of food entrepreneurs struggle to launch or expand their businesses because of sky-high startup costs, long lease commitments, and expensive build-outs.AirKitchenz is changing this. For the first time ever, restaurant owners can monetize their unused kitchen space while food entrepreneurs can start or expand their business with zero build-out costs and zero risk.A Win-Win Solution for the Restaurant Industry💰 For Restaurants:🚀 For Food Entrepreneurs & Businesses:said Diego Leporini, Founder & CEO of AirKitchenz.The Future of Food Business: No More Expensive Real Estate, No More BarriersThe food industry has been stuck in an outdated, high-risk model—but AirKitchenz is here to change that.✔ No need to take a risky loan—start a food business with minimal upfront investment.✔ No need to build a new kitchen—there's already inventory sitting empty everywhere.✔ No limits on expansion—operate from multiple locations and test new markets instantly.added Leporini.A Tech-Driven Marketplace Designed to ScaleAirKitchenz is more than just a rental platform—it's a technology-driven ecosystem built for scalability and efficiency.Now Launching in LA & OC, with Nationwide Expansion PlansAirKitchenz is now available in Los Angeles and Orange County, with plans to expand into Miami, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and other major cities.said Leporini.📧 Press@AirKitchenz.com🌐 Airkitchenz.com ( https://www.airkitchenz.com