Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Grassroots Group Zero Waste Ithaca Sues City and Cornell for SEQR Violations
Plastic Turf Threatens Public Health and Worsens Microplastic Pollution
"Synthetic turf is like an invasive species, spreading relentlessly and causing harm," said a ZWI representative. "Cornell's continued investment in these fields, despite overwhelming evidence of their harms to human health and the environment, is a betrayal of their responsibility to students, athletes, and the community."
Legal Challenge Against Cornell and the City of Ithaca
The lawsuit, developed in collaboration with the Pace Environmental Litigation Clinic (PELC) at Elisabeth Haub School of Law, challenges the Ithaca Planning Board's decision to issue a Negative Declaration for the project, arguing that it ignored substantial evidence and failed to meet SEQR's requirements for transparency and accountability.
ZWI has also publicly raised concerns about Cornell's deep ties to fossil fuel funding (https://www.theguardian.com/
This legal challenge is led by a team of dedicated law interns from PELC, who are standing up to Cornell's powerful in-house legal team in a fight for environmental justice and public health.
"Our client, Zero Waste Ithaca, has consistently raised valid concerns about the environmental risks of this project," said Gabriela Martinez, J.D. Candidate 2025 at Pace University's Elisabeth Haub School of Law. "It is clear that the Planning Board overlooked substantial evidence, undermining the transparency and accountability SEQR is designed to ensure."
Scientific Evidence Highlights Urgency
Recent studies have identified synthetic turf as a major source of microplastic pollution.
A 2024 Toronto study (https://doi.org/
A groundbreaking study (https://doi.org/
Researchers found 50 percent more microplastics in brains analyzed in 2024 compared to 2016, a trend that aligns with the global increase in plastic production and use.
Dementia patients showed three to five times higher levels of microplastics, underscoring the potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure.
Cornell's Dismissive Response
Cornell's legal response focuses heavily on technicalities, particularly ZWI's standing under Article 78 of New York State law.
The university's 30-page response dedicates only three to four pages to directly addressing scientific concerns, relying on unsubstantiated literature reviews and a questionable letter from Dr. Frank Rossi, a researcher with ties to the fossil fuel industry (https://www.dropbox.com/
By prioritizing procedural arguments over substantive science, Cornell's legal team attempts to sidestep legitimate environmental concerns, arguing that only direct users of the fields—not the broader community impacted by microplastic pollution—have legal standing.
"Cornell's refusal to engage with science is alarming," said a ZWI representative. "Environmental harm doesn't stop at property lines, yet the law is stuck in a framework that favors developers over impacted communities. Cornell University and the City of Ithaca must recognize the broader consequences of microplastic pollution before it's too late."
A Call for Accountability
ZWI urges Cornell University and the City of Ithaca to consider the global environmental justice impacts (https://doi.org/
"Allowing a reputable Ivy League university to endorse synthetic turf over natural grass sets a dangerous precedent," said a ZWI spokesperson. "Cornell's decision will have ripple effects across municipal parks (https://www.cityofithaca.org/
Media Contact
Zero Waste Ithaca | info@zerowasteithaca.org
#EnvironmentalJustice #Microplastics #StopPlasticPollution #ProtectOurCommunity
Sources:
European Union report on synthetic turf as a primary microplastic source (2020): https://echa.europa.eu/
Toronto study on synthetic turf as a primary microplastic source (2024): https://doi.org/
Nature Medicine study on microplastics crossing the blood-brain barrier (2025): https://doi.org/
De Haan study on synthetic turf microplastics in Barcelona (2022): https://doi.org/
A public comment highlighting Frank Rossi's ties to fossil fuel-backed initiatives and industry interests: https://www.dropbox.com/
A peer-reviewed study on the environmental justice impact of plastic lifecycle (2024): https://doi.org/
Draft capital plan for Cass Park in Ithaca, NY including synthetic turf fields (2022): https://www.cityofithaca.org/
The Case Against Artificial Turf at Cornell: A Zero Waste Ithaca Bibliography – A 100+ page collection of independent science, peer-reviewed studies, local and national media coverage, and reports from reputable environmental organizations, including documentation of Cornell's ties to fossil fuel funding: https://docs.google.com/
Contact
Zero Waste Ithaca
***@zerowasteithaca.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse