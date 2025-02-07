Follow on Google News
The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide Marks 20 Years of Impact in Youth Suicide Prevention
By: Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide
Reflecting on the organization's early years, SPTS Co-Founder and President of the Board of Trustees, Don Quigley, shares: "Twenty years ago, shortly after forming SPTS, we proudly advocated for New Jersey to become the first state to mandate youth suicide prevention training for high school faculty. Today, we've come full circle, receiving state funding to expand our vital programs and further our mission. I am deeply grateful for the continued support of our partners in this critical work and look forward to the lasting impact it will have on our communities."
Born out of personal tragedies, SPTS was founded by two families who were determined to turn their grief into action. Over the years, the organization has built an extensive network of students, educators, parents, caregivers, and community members committed to creating safe, supportive environments for all young people.
"Witnessing the evolution of SPTS from the vision of two grieving fathers into a vital lifeline for countless teens and families has been an incredible honor," says Susan Tellone, RN, BSN, CSN, MSN, Former Clinical Director of SPTS. "Over the past 20 years, we've seen firsthand the transformative power of education and support in preventing teen suicide. I am immensely proud of the work we've done to empower young people, amplify their voices, and create a more compassionate and understanding world for adolescents."
From pioneering programs like Lifelines to advocacy efforts that have shaped state and national policies, SPTS continues to lead the charge in suicide prevention. The organization has educated hundreds of thousands of students, parents, and educators on how to recognize warning signs, foster resilience, and break the stigma surrounding mental health challenges.
For individuals like Mary Kate, a former Youth Council student who first became involved as a high school freshman, SPTS has been life-changing. "SPTS has taught me about myself as well as mental health and suicide prevention. They took a super shy, insecure girl and turned her into the passionate, vulnerable, driven young woman I am today. I love SPTS and can't thank them enough for everything they have done for me."
The impact of SPTS extends beyond education and advocacy. Emma, founder of GourdOn, started making hats for friends during the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted her business to contribute to a meaningful cause. "I wanted to choose a suicide prevention organization because it unfortunately hits close to home. Now, 30% of proceeds from GourdOn are donated to SPTS."
As SPTS celebrates its 20th anniversary, the organization looks to the future with a theme of renewal—a recommitment to the mission that began two decades ago. Throughout 2025, SPTS will host awareness campaigns, fundraising events, and educational presentations to highlight the ongoing need for suicide prevention efforts.
This milestone is a call to action: whether by introducing SPTS to a new school, becoming a corporate sponsor, making a personal contribution, or amplifying the organization's message on social media, there are countless ways to make a difference. The progress achieved over the past 20 years would not have been possible without the steadfast support of the community, and SPTS expresses its deepest gratitude.
"Together, we continue to save lives, spread hope, and create a brighter future for all children," stated Stacey Donovan, Acting Executive Director of SPTS. "As we reflect on 20 years of resilience, renewal, and life-saving work, we invite you to join us in making the next two decades even more impactful."
For more information on how you can get involved, visit sptsusa.org.
About The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide
The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS) is dedicated to increasing awareness, saving lives and reducing the stigma of suicide through specialized training programs and mental health resources that empower students, parents, school staff and community members with the skills needed to help youth build a life of resiliency. SPTS is located at 110 West Main Street in Freehold. To learn more, visit https://sptsusa.org or call 732-410-7900.
