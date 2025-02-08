Follow on Google News
Bizarre Funeral Requests from Australia: The Most Unusual Farewells Ever
By: eziFunerals
eziFunerals, Australia's leading independent funeral planning (https://ezifunerals.com.au/)
A funeral doesn't have to be a sombre affair, says Peter Erceg, Founder and Owner of eziFunerals. More Australians are choosing to celebrate life in creative and meaningful ways.
Here are some of the most unusual funeral requests that eziFunerals has come across.
Nan's ashes Scattered at the SCG
A group of Swans fans scattered their grandmother's ashes on SCG pitch as footy fans flooded onto the SCG to celebrate Lance 'Buddy' Franklin's 1,000th goal.
Scattering ashes at major sporting events is becoming more common to celebrate a loved ones favourite sporting team and significant event.
Viking Funeral on a Private Beach
A Queensland man with a love for Viking history requested a Viking-style funeral. His family built a wooden funeral pyre, placed his ashes inside, and set it ablaze on a private beach at sunset.
Traditional Viking funerals aren't legal in Australia, but private memorials allow families to honour unique requests.
Skydiving Ash Scattering in Byron Bay
A thrill-seeker from New South Wales had a final wish to have his ashes scattered while skydiving. His family arranged for an experienced skydiver to release his ashes mid-air over Byron Bay.
Aerial ash scattering is a growing trend, with some families choosing to scatter ashes from planes, helicopters, or even hot air balloons.
Rock Concert Funeral in Melbourne
A devoted AC/DC fan in Melbourne opted for a full rock concert instead of a traditional wake. His family booked a live tribute band, stage lighting, and a beer garden, turning his farewell into a true celebration of life.
More Australians are swapping traditional funerals for celebrations of life (https://ezifunerals.com.au/
Firework Ashes Over Perth
A Western Australian man wanted to go out with a bang literally. His ashes were incorporated into fireworks and launched over the Swan River as family and friends watched in awe.
Some companies now offer œmemorial fireworks, allowing families to create a spectacular tribute.
Surfing Send-Off at Bondi Beach
A Bondi Beach surfer requested a paddle-out ceremony, where friends and family scattered his ashes in the ocean while forming a circle on their surfboards.
Ocean ash scattering is legal in Australia, making it a popular choice for beach lovers and ocean enthusiasts.
Outback Road Trip Funeral in Alice Springs
One adventurous Aussie wanted his ashes to travel across the country. His family took a 3-month road trip, scattering portions of his ashes at Uluru, the Great Ocean Road, and the Kimberley.
Families are increasingly choosing travelling tributes, scattering ashes at locations that held special meaning.
Funeral Trends: The Rise of Personalised Farewells
With more Australians moving away from traditional religious funerals, the demand for unique, personalised send-offs is increasing. eziFunerals helps families explore creative funeral options and plan meaningful farewells.
There's no one-size-fits-
