February 2025
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

Bizarre Funeral Requests from Australia: The Most Unusual Farewells Ever

By:
 
SYDNEY - Feb. 13, 2025 - PRLog -- When it comes to funerals, Australians are proving that tradition isn't for everyone. From Viking-style burials to fireworks made from ashes, families are embracing unique and deeply personal send-offs.

eziFunerals, Australia's leading independent funeral planning (https://ezifunerals.com.au/) platform, has revealed some of the most bizarre and unforgettable funeral requests from across the country.

A funeral doesn't have to be a sombre affair, says Peter Erceg, Founder and Owner of eziFunerals. More Australians are choosing to celebrate life in creative and meaningful ways.

Here are some of the most unusual funeral requests that eziFunerals has come across.

Nan's ashes Scattered at the SCG

A group of Swans fans scattered their grandmother's ashes on SCG pitch as footy fans flooded onto the SCG to celebrate Lance 'Buddy' Franklin's 1,000th goal.

Scattering ashes at major sporting events is becoming more common to celebrate a loved ones favourite sporting team and significant event.

Viking Funeral on a Private Beach

A Queensland man with a love for Viking history requested a Viking-style funeral. His family built a wooden funeral pyre, placed his ashes inside, and set it ablaze on a private beach at sunset.

Traditional Viking funerals aren't legal in Australia, but private memorials allow families to honour unique requests.

Skydiving Ash Scattering in Byron Bay

A thrill-seeker from New South Wales had a final wish to have his ashes scattered while skydiving. His family arranged for an experienced skydiver to release his ashes mid-air over Byron Bay.

Aerial ash scattering is a growing trend, with some families choosing to scatter ashes from planes, helicopters, or even hot air balloons.

Rock Concert Funeral in Melbourne

A devoted AC/DC fan in Melbourne opted for a full rock concert instead of a traditional wake. His family booked a live tribute band, stage lighting, and a beer garden, turning his farewell into a true celebration of life.

More Australians are swapping traditional funerals for celebrations of life (https://ezifunerals.com.au/funeral-concierge-services/), where music, laughter, and storytelling replace formal proceedings.

Firework Ashes Over Perth

A Western Australian man wanted to go out with a bang literally. His ashes were incorporated into fireworks and launched over the Swan River as family and friends watched in awe.

Some companies now offer œmemorial fireworks, allowing families to create a spectacular tribute.

Surfing Send-Off at Bondi Beach

A Bondi Beach surfer requested a paddle-out ceremony, where friends and family scattered his ashes in the ocean while forming a circle on their surfboards.

Ocean ash scattering is legal in Australia, making it a popular choice for beach lovers and ocean enthusiasts.

Outback Road Trip Funeral in Alice Springs

One adventurous Aussie wanted his ashes to travel across the country. His family took a 3-month road trip, scattering portions of his ashes at Uluru, the Great Ocean Road, and the Kimberley.

Families are increasingly choosing travelling tributes, scattering ashes at locations that held special meaning.

Funeral Trends: The Rise of Personalised Farewells

With more Australians moving away from traditional religious funerals, the demand for unique, personalised send-offs is increasing. eziFunerals helps families explore creative funeral options and plan meaningful farewells.

There's no one-size-fits-all approach to funerals, says Erceg. Families want a farewell that truly reflects their loved one's life, and we're here to help make that happen.

Looking for a unique way to say goodbye? eziFunerals can help you create a personalised funeral plan that reflects your loved one's wishes.

Discover More at www.eziFunerals.com.au.

The Future of Funerals is Personal. Be Smart. Use eziFunerals.

