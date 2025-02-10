Follow on Google News
Liberty Theatre of Columbus, GA Centennial Gala In April Celebrates A Legacy Of Black Storytelling
Enjoy a fundraiser and film festival commemorating the historic Liberty Theatre For its 100 Years of Inspiration, Jubilation and Resilience, April 11-12, 2025.
The Liberty Theatre, a historic cultural cornerstone of Columbus, Georgia, is set to celebrate 100 years of Black excellence in the arts with its Centennial Gala on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. This milestone event, themed The Soul of the Community, underscores the crucial role of Black voices in shaping narratives, preserving history, and inspiring future generations.
With a distinguished lineup featuring celebrated film actress Dawnn Lewis; Broadway performers Michael Stiggers and Wita Best; Miss Georgia 2022, Kelsey Hollis; and gospel singer Wendii Wyatt, the evening promises to be a spectacular celebration of Black talent. Renowned media personality AJ Calloway will serve as the host, bringing his signature energy and charisma to the evening.
The Liberty Theatre holds a profound place in history as a beacon of African American arts and culture. Founded in 1925, the theatre has been a platform for Black artists to tell their own stories, counter mainstream misrepresentations, and uplift the community through performance and creativity. Now, as it reaches its centennial milestone, the theatre calls on the community to support its continued mission of empowerment through storytelling.
"The Liberty Theatre's Centennial Gala is more than a celebration;
Liberty Theatre Film Festival – April 12, 2025
Extending the celebration, the Liberty Theatre Film Festival will take place the following day, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Columbus Civic Center. This one-day festival will showcase outstanding short films from the creative local community and beyond, highlighting narrative, documentary, and animation films that align with Black history, culture, and journey-related themes.
The Festival Contact for film submissions:
📧 Email: LibertyFilmFest@
🎬 Submission Deadline: February 21, 2025, at 11:59 PM
The film festival will culminate in an Evening Awards Bash with cash prizes and curated screenings, celebrating emerging and established Black filmmakers who continue the tradition of authentic storytelling.
This momentous event is an opportunity for supporters, artists, and community leaders to come together in honor of the theatre's contributions to the cultural and historical fabric of Columbus and beyond. The gala will feature performances, tributes, and reflections on the theatre's impact over the past century.
Tickets and Sponsorship:
Tickets for the gala can be purchased at Universe link: https://www.universe.com/
Attire: Black Tie
Join us in celebrating 100 years of Black storytelling, resilience, and cultural excellence at the Liberty Theatre Centennial Gala!
-30-
