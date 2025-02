Liberty Theatre of Columbus, GA Centennial Gala In April Celebrates A Legacy Of Black Storytelling

Enjoy a fundraiser and film festival commemorating the historic Liberty Theatre For its 100 Years of Inspiration, Jubilation and Resilience, April 11-12, 2025.

Liberty Theatre's 100th Anniversary, April 11-12th

The Liberty Theatre, a historic cultural cornerstone of Columbus, Georgia, is set to celebrate 100 years of Black excellence in the arts with its centennial gala at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. This milestone event underscores the crucial role of Black voices in shaping narratives, preserving history, and inspiring future generations.

With a distinguished lineup featuring celebrated film actress; Broadway performers and; Miss Georgia 2022, and gospel singer the evening promises to be a spectacular celebration of Black talent. Renowned media personality will serve as the host, bringing his signature energy and charisma to the evening.

The Liberty Theatre holds a profound place in history as a beacon of African American arts and culture. Founded in 1925, the theatre has been a platform for Black artists to tell their own stories, counter mainstream misrepresentations, and uplift the community through performance and creativity. Now, as it reaches its centennial milestone, the theatre calls on the community to support its continued mission of empowerment through storytelling.

"The Liberty Theatre's Centennial Gala is more than a celebration; it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to telling our own stories, preserving our legacy, and inspiring the next generation," says AFLAC executive, Miss Georgia Producer and Gala Chairman. "For too long, Black stories have been filtered through lenses that fail to capture the full depth of our experiences. The Liberty Theatre has and will help give a fuller perspective of our culture."

Extending the celebration, the Liberty Film Festival will take place at the Columbus Civic Center. This will feature films from the creative local community and beyond, highlighting works that align with the theatre's mission.

For film submissions: LibertyFilmFest@icloud.com

The film festival will culminate in an awards ceremony celebrating filmmakers who continue the tradition of Black storytelling.

This momentous event is an opportunity for supporters, artists, and community leaders to come together in honor of the theatre's contributions to the cultural and historical fabric of Columbus and beyond. The gala will feature performances, tributes, and reflections on the theatre's impact over the past century.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased at Universe link: https://www.universe.com/events/support-the-liberty-theatre-centennial-celebration-tickets-BC4JXP. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for those looking to support the ongoing restoration and programming of the Liberty Theatre. Contact Oz Roberts, Gala Chairman at Ozroberts1906@gmail.com; 706-593-4499.

Black Tie

Join us in celebrating 100 years of Black storytelling, resilience, and cultural excellence at the Liberty Theatre Centennial Gala!

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:
Jackie Wright
415 525 0410
Wright Enterprises