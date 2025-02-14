Follow on Google News
Pick N Drop Dry Cleaner's UK Offers 20% Off f & a Convenient Subscription Service
Effortless Laundry to Help Londoners Save During the Cost of Living Crisis .As the cost of living continues to rise, Londoners are searching for affordable, time-saving solutions for everyday tasks; including laundry and dry cleaning.
Just like Uber revolutionised transport and Active Gym provides unlimited access, Pick N Drop Dry Cleaner's UK delivers seamless, on-demand laundry care, effortless, convenient, and always ready when you need it.
"I know firsthand how challenging it can be to balance everyday expenses," said Mark Odenore, Founder of Pick N Drop Dry Cleaner's UK. "When I was a student, I struggled to afford dry cleaning for job interviews and internships. That experience inspired me to create a service that's not only affordable but also convenient and reliable. Now, with the rising cost of living, we want to do our part to help Londoners save on something that's essential for everyone, clean clothes."
How the Pick N Drop Subscription Works
✔ Choose Your Plan: from weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly pickups to fit your needs.
✔ We Collect & Clean: Schedule your pickup, and we'll handle the rest.
✔ Your professionally cleaned garments are delivered back to your door, fresh, pressed, and ready to wear.
Londoners Love Pick N Drop Dry Cleaner's UK
10,000+ Laundry Services Provided: Trusted by thousands of Londoners for reliable, high-quality care.
4,000+ Clothes Dry Cleaned: From delicate garments to workwear, we handle it all.
Eco-Friendly Practices: Sustainable cleaning methods that protect both your clothes and the planet.
Free Pickup & Delivery: Book, track, and get fresh clothes delivered to your door. No more carrying heavy laundry bags. We come to you.
Uber-like convenience for laundry Get unlimited laundry service tailored to your needs.
With household bills soaring, even small savings can make a big difference. Pick N Drop's three-month discount and subscription service are designed to support:
📲 Download the Pick N Drop Dry Cleaner's UK app to book a pickup and enjoy seamless garment care.
🌍 Book online at: www.pickndropdrycleaner.co.uk
This limited-time offer is available until December 2025 for all London residents.
About Pick N Drop Dry Cleaner's UK
Media Contact
Fati Niang
enquiries@pickandrop.co.uk
