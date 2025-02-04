Follow on Google News
Introducing the American Federation Dollar (AFD): Gold-Backed Digital Currency Transforming Global
A Gold-Backed Digital Currency for Trust and Stability
The AFD is lawfully backed by over $2 trillion in gold reserves, securely audited and stored in internationally recognized vaults. Each AFD token is pegged to 1/10th the daily spot price of gold, offering users a reliable hedge against inflation and the volatility of fiat currencies and speculative cryptocurrencies.
Key Advantages of the AFD:
Revolutionary Features of the AFD:
Saint Crown Exchange Listing
The AFD's listing on the Saint Crown Exchange (https://exchange.saintcrown.org/)
Regulatory Compliance Framework
The AFD strictly follows international Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, along with gold-backed token certification. A 2024 audit verified AFD's full reserve banking compliance with ISO 19011:2018 standards.
Future Roadmap
About the American Federation Treasury
The American Federation Treasury is an unincorporated entity dedicated to economic and legal restructuring through innovative financial solutions. Committed to transparency and sovereignty, the Treasury champions lawful, asset-backed currencies to restore financial stability.
Contact Information
Elder Jeffre Saint James, D.pSc, MBA
President / Founder
Telephone: 877-690-9052
Fax: 877-690-9053
Website: https://www.saintcrown.org
Exchange: https://exchange.saintcrown.org
Global Family Group: https://globalfamilygroup.com/
Email: info@saintcrown.org
