Introducing the American Federation Dollar (AFD): Gold-Backed Digital Currency Transforming Global

Q1 2025: Official launch and expanded listing on Saint Crown Exchange.

Q2 2025: Partnerships with financial institutions and merchants.

Q3 2025: Expansion into Africa and African Diaspora markets.

Q4 2025: Launch of AFD's decentralized governance platform.

-- The American Federation Treasury proudly announces the official launch of the American Federation Dollar (AFD), a groundbreaking gold-backed digital currency engineered to provide a stable, secure, and transparent alternative to traditional fiat currencies. Now officially listed on the Saint Crown Exchange, the AFD ushers in a new era of financial sovereignty, economic stability, and global accessibility.The AFD is lawfully backed by over $2 trillion in gold reserves, securely audited and stored in internationally recognized vaults. Each AFD token is pegged to 1/10th the daily spot price of gold, offering users a reliable hedge against inflation and the volatility of fiat currencies and speculative cryptocurrencies.The AFD's listing on the Saint Crown Exchange (https://exchange.saintcrown.org/)enables seamless global transactions. Users can buy, sell, and trade AFD tokens in real-time, ensuring market liquidity and ease of adoption.The AFD strictly follows international Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, along with gold-backed token certification. A 2024 audit verified AFD's full reserve banking compliance with ISO 19011:2018 standards.The American Federation Treasury is an unincorporated entity dedicated to economic and legal restructuring through innovative financial solutions. Committed to transparency and sovereignty, the Treasury champions lawful, asset-backed currencies to restore financial stability.Elder Jeffre Saint James, D.pSc, MBAPresident / FounderTelephone: 877-690-9052Fax: 877-690-9053Website: https://www.saintcrown.org Exchange: https://exchange.saintcrown.org Global Family Group: https://globalfamilygroup.com/saint-crown-528-harmony-alliance-network/Email: info@saintcrown.org