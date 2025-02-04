 

Introducing the American Federation Dollar (AFD): Gold-Backed Digital Currency Transforming Global

By:
 
WILMINGTON, Del. - Feb. 7, 2025 - PRLog -- The American Federation Treasury proudly announces the official launch of the American Federation Dollar (AFD), a groundbreaking gold-backed digital currency engineered to provide a stable, secure, and transparent alternative to traditional fiat currencies. Now officially listed on the Saint Crown Exchange, the AFD ushers in a new era of financial sovereignty, economic stability, and global accessibility.

A Gold-Backed Digital Currency for Trust and Stability

The AFD is lawfully backed by over $2 trillion in gold reserves, securely audited and stored in internationally recognized vaults. Each AFD token is pegged to 1/10th the daily spot price of gold, offering users a reliable hedge against inflation and the volatility of fiat currencies and speculative cryptocurrencies.

Key Advantages of the AFD:
  • Gold-Backed Stability – Each token derives value from physical gold, ensuring a dependable store of value.
  • Blockchain Transparency – AFD transactions operate on an open-source blockchain ledger, ensuring traceability, security, and efficiency.
  • Global Liquidity – AFD is exchangeable with major fiat currencies and digital assets via the Saint Crown Exchange.
  • Legal Compliance – The currency adheres to global financial regulations, ensuring legitimacy and financial security.

Revolutionary Features of the AFD:
  • Massive Reserve Backing – Audited in 2024, AFD is supported by over $2 trillion in gold reserves.
  • Decentralized Governance – AFD token holders can participate in policy proposals and system upgrades.
  • Advanced Security & Scalability – Utilizing state-of-the-art encryption and infrastructure, the AFD supports millions of daily transactions.

Saint Crown Exchange Listing

The AFD's listing on the Saint Crown Exchange (https://exchange.saintcrown.org/) enables seamless global transactions. Users can buy, sell, and trade AFD tokens in real-time, ensuring market liquidity and ease of adoption.

Regulatory Compliance Framework

The AFD strictly follows international Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, along with gold-backed token certification. A 2024 audit verified AFD's full reserve banking compliance with ISO 19011:2018 standards.

Future Roadmap
  • Q1 2025: Official launch and expanded listing on Saint Crown Exchange.
  • Q2 2025: Partnerships with financial institutions and merchants.
  • Q3 2025: Expansion into Africa and African Diaspora markets.
  • Q4 2025: Launch of AFD's decentralized governance platform.

About the American Federation Treasury

The American Federation Treasury is an unincorporated entity dedicated to economic and legal restructuring through innovative financial solutions. Committed to transparency and sovereignty, the Treasury champions lawful, asset-backed currencies to restore financial stability.

Contact Information

Elder Jeffre Saint James, D.pSc, MBA
President / Founder
Telephone: 877-690-9052
Fax: 877-690-9053
Website: https://www.saintcrown.org
Exchange: https://exchange.saintcrown.org
Global Family Group: https://globalfamilygroup.com/saint-crown-528-harmony-alliance-network/
Email: info@saintcrown.org

Media Contact
Saint Crown Industrial Loan Company Bank
info@saintcrown.org
End
Email:***@saintcrown.org
Posted By:***@saintcrown.org Email Verified
Tags:Cryptocurrency
Industry:Banking
Location:Wilmington - Delaware - United States
